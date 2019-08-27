Filip Hrgović brutally dismantles Mario Heredia

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

‘El Animal’ Filip Hrgović (9-0, 7 KOs) brutally dismantled Mario Heredia (16-7-1, 13 KOs) earning a third round TKO victory at the Cum Hermosillo in Mexico, to defend his WBC International heavyweight title.

Twelve thousand Mexican fight fans got to witness ‘El Animal’ in action as the highly ranked Croatian sensation took just three rounds to dismantle the experienced Heredia, with a thudding right hand knocking Heredia onto the canvas before the referee waved off proceedings.

“The crowd was absolutely fantastic, it was an honour to fight for the Mexican fans tonight,” said the undefeated Hrgović. “Step by step I’m climbing to the top. I was asked what I think about fighting on the Anthony Joshua card in Saudi Arabia. I’m grateful for the opportunities and I’ll fight anyone. I’m expecting a big name so I can show the world who I am.”

Promoter Nisse Sauerland was delighted with his fighter’s performance and echoed Hrgović’s big fight aspirations.

“Filip Hrgović is the most exciting heavyweight of the new-era,” said Sauerland. “It won’t be long before he gets his opportunity to put his name in the history books.”

“Filip has taken another stop on his road to success and people are now sitting up and taking notice,” said Sauerland. “Filip is the future of the heavyweight division, and it’s just a matter of time until he gets his shot.”

