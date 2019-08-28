Callum Smith considering leaving Eddie Hearn

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith 26-0 (19) is considering a move away from current promoter Eddie Hearn.

The undefeated 29-year-old is reportedly frustrated with his lack of activity after fight just once since his breakthrough world title win over George Groves in the World Boxing Super Series final last September.

In his last outing Smith knocked out Hassan N’Dam on the Anthony Joshua versus Andy Ruiz Jr undercard in New York in June.

Smith was in the mix to the face middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez later this year but that bout failed to materialise with the Mexican superstar instead pursuing a shot at WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev.

Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn had previously said he was aiming to have Smith headline a show in Liverpool in September or October, but that now appears to be on ice as the promotional stoush continues.

Smith’s trainer Joe Gallagher told Sky Sports that a number of rival promoters had been in contact.

“Callum has a few lucrative offers on the table. He is considering them because they could lead to big fights. His head has been turned,” Gallagher said.

“We’re now waiting to see what Eddie can offer Callum. Callum wants big-name US-based fighters like Sergey Kovalev, Canelo, David Benavidez and Caleb Plant.”

WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders recently signed with Hearn but there are no plans to match him up with Smith in what would be an intriguing unification bout.

“We are planning Callum’s next fight for October time before a huge fight in the spring, most likely at Anfield,” Hearn said.

“Obviously in signing Billy Joe Saunders we have the perfect opponent for a huge domestic fight.

“But Callum is also in the mix for all the big names on [US broadcaster] DAZN including Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.”

