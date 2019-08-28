Erislandy Lara promises to KO Ramon Alvarez to avenge Canelo Alvarez loss
Former WBA junior middleweight champion Erislandy ‘The American Dream’ Lara 25-3-3 (14) returns to action when he takes on Ramon ‘Inocente’ Alvarez 28-7-3 (16) this Saturday night at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The fight will be a chance for the 36-year-old to gain some redemption after his hotly disputed 12-round split decision loss to Alvarez’s brother Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez five years ago.
“This will be a good fight for the fans because I know Ramon Alvarez is coming with everything he’s got. I know he’ll be looking to end all controversy about me getting robbed when I fought his brother Canelo,” said Lara.
“Everyone knows I won that fight, so I’m going to take it out on Ramon. He’s had plenty of time to prepare for this bout, as I did, so we will both be performing at our very best.
“Stylistically, I feel I have the advantages. I’m going into this fight with the mindset to dominate and score a knockout.”
Lara lost his WBA strap to IBF champion Jarrett Hurd by split decision in a unification bout in Las Vegas in April last year.
In his only fight since Lara was held to a split draw by undefeated Argentinean Brian Carlos Castano at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in March.
Mexico’s Alvarez, 33, is 5-3-1 in his last nine fights including losses to Antonio Margarito, Omar Chavez and Brandon Rios.
The Lara-Alvarez card will be broadcast in the US on FOX.
