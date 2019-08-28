Erislandy Lara promises to KO Ramon Alvarez to avenge Canelo Alvarez loss

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBA junior middleweight champion Erislandy ‘The American Dream’ Lara 25-3-3 (14) returns to action when he takes on Ramon ‘Inocente’ Alvarez 28-7-3 (16) this Saturday night at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The fight will be a chance for the 36-year-old to gain some redemption after his hotly disputed 12-round split decision loss to Alvarez’s brother Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez five years ago.

“This will be a good fight for the fans because I know Ramon Alvarez is coming with everything he’s got. I know he’ll be looking to end all controversy about me getting robbed when I fought his brother Canelo,” said Lara.

“Everyone knows I won that fight, so I’m going to take it out on Ramon. He’s had plenty of time to prepare for this bout, as I did, so we will both be performing at our very best.

“Stylistically, I feel I have the advantages. I’m going into this fight with the mindset to dominate and score a knockout.”

Lara lost his WBA strap to IBF champion Jarrett Hurd by split decision in a unification bout in Las Vegas in April last year.

In his only fight since Lara was held to a split draw by undefeated Argentinean Brian Carlos Castano at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in March.

Mexico’s Alvarez, 33, is 5-3-1 in his last nine fights including losses to Antonio Margarito, Omar Chavez and Brandon Rios.

The Lara-Alvarez card will be broadcast in the US on FOX.

