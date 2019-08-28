Fan-friendly bout might be fight of the night at the Royal Albert Hall

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

ARCHIE SHARP will defend his WBO European super featherweight title at the Royal Albert Hall on September 27 when he takes on the challenge from Declan ‘Pretty Boy’ Geraghty.

‘Sharpshooter’ Sharp, 16-0 (8KOs), makes a second defence of the title he won from Lyon Woodstock in October of last year, having seen off the threat of game Scot Jordan McCorry last time out in July.

The Dubliner Geraghty, 19-4 (4KOs), is accustomed to being involved in thrilling encounters and took part in an absorbing double-header with recent world title challenger Jono Carroll, with the second part taking place in June of last year with the IBF Intercontinental title at stake. Victory for Carroll after nine epic rounds saw him push on towards world title contention.

Sharp believes more drama could be in the offing when he fights for the first time at the stunning South Kensington venue.

“Declan Geraghty is a good fight, a very good fight,” said the 24-year-old. “He is always in exciting fights and always seems to bring a high level of skill to the ring.

“He is skilful but has ended up in a number of wars, which has probably been his downfall. He is a good, technical boxer and, because he has been chinned a couple of times, he might want to prove something now.

“If he sticks to his boxing it will be interesting because my last couple of fights have been against come-forward fighters. I like testing myself so it will be good to go in with a nice rangy southpaw. Why not?

“I am building now and every fight is benefiting me and moving me on towards those big fights. They have all been good fights – Woodstock, McCorry and now Geraghty is a good fight. They have all been hungry to win titles and if I keep beating these live opponents it will only serve to ready me for world level.”

Geraghty, 29, say he won’t get pulled into war by neat boxing Sharp, but insists: “It’s a really exciting fight and will be fan-friendly for everyone watching at the Royal Albert Hall and on BT Sport.

“I am going into his backyard and there is no pressure on me. I know how good his boxing ability is and I think it is down to who has the better boxing IQ.

“I like getting involved in a fight, but not this time because it is boxer v boxer.

“Archie is a bit similar to me and likes to keep it long and rangy, but I like getting dragged into a war every so often.

“His style will suit me and now is my time to deliver.”

Daniel Dubois v Ebenezer Tetteh for the vacant Commonwealth heavyweight title tops the bill at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday September 27, alongside Nicola Adams making a first defence of her WBO world flyweight title. Also on the card is Battersea banger Denzel Bentley in middleweight action, heavyweight Jonathan Palata, exciting bantamweight talent Dennis McCann and debuts for lightweight Sam Noakes, super lightweight Eithan James and super middleweight Lewie Edmondson.

Tickets for the September 27 bill at the Royal Albert Hall are available to purchase from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.royalalberthall.com. Prices £40, £50, £75, £100, £150 Ringside.

