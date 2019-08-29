Brutal training regime has Hughie Fury prepared for war against Alexander Povetkin

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Combination punching will be the key for Hughie Fury 23-2 (13) to defeat Alexander Povektin 34-3 (24) when the pair meeting on the lightweight championship bout between Vasyl Lomachenko and Luke Campbell at the O2 Arena in London this Saturday night.

That’s according to his trainer and father Peter Fury, who has summed up their training camp in a single word: “brutal”.

“In this one, he’s working on a lot more punch output. Interval training for speed, to get the heart rate as high as he possibly can and drop it down quick,” Fury told Sky Sports.

“It’s going to be intense and he’s got to be prepared to let his hands go, and maybe five, six, seven shots got at a time… He’s got all the technical stuff, he’s done it over the years. The only thing he’s learning now – is to come on the front foot more, put more aggression into it, let his shots go more.

“With the (Joseph) Parker fight, when he was moving and landing his shots, he was still moving when he was throwing them. You have to move, set your feet, and then throw them. Put meat behind your shots. For 22, it was a fantastic performance, but now we move on, he’s a lot more mature and let’s see what this fight brings…

“I’m looking forward to him now taking that next step. He can go 12 rounds, we’ve seen that many times, he does the distance very well, but I want to see more aggression out of him, I want to see him more on the front foot, more crowd pleasing.

“To do that, he’s got to put his hands up, take a few and give a few. That’s the way it is.”

