Daniel Evangelista Jr Steps In To Face Ferdinand ‘Lucky Boy’ Kerobyan For Friday’s Special Edition Of Golden Boy DAZN Thursday Night Fights

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Daniel “Danny” Evangelista Jr. (20-10-2, 16 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico will step in to fight welterweight prospect Ferdinand “Lucky Boy” Kerobyan (11-1, 6 KOs) of North Hollywood, Calif. in the eight-round main event of this Friday’s special edition of Golden Boy DAZN Thursday Night Fights. Kerobyan was initially scheduled to fight Oscar Molina, but a last-minute injury forced him to step out the fight.

For this event, the Oscar De La Hoya Foundation will be giving back to the community by presenting a full card of action from Pasadena City Hall. The celebration will be open to the public. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Foundation to help support programs that will benefit the youth and community of Pasadena.

The event will be streamed live on RingTV.com and on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The series will also be available on regional sports networks around the nation. To see when and where the series is available in your area, click here.

See Also

In the co-main event, Emilio “The Kid” Sanchez (18-1, 12 KOs) of North Hollywood, Calif. will face Jose Gonzalez (23-8-1, 13 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in an eight-round featherweight battle. Sanchez is coming off two straight wins after losing his undefeated record via knockout.

Bektemir “Bek Bully” Melikuziev (1-0, 1 KO) of Indio, Calif. will fight in a six-round light heavyweight bout against Adrian Luna (22-6-1, 14 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico.

Cornell Hines (5-0, 2 KOs) of Washington, D.C. will face Eben Vargas (9-0, 4 KOs) of Arizona, Texas in a six-round welterweight battle.

Jousce “Tito” Gonzalez (9-0-1, 9 KOs) of Glendora, Calif. will return in a six-round lightweight fight against Miguel Mendoza (23-16-2, 22 KOs) of Aguasclientes, Mexico.

Anthony Garnica (3-0, 2 KOs) of Oakland, Calif. will square off against Yaqub Kareem (14-11-1, 8 KOs) of Bloomingfield, Mich. in a four-round super featherweight fight.

Kerobyan vs. Evangelista is an eight-round welterweight fight presented by the Oscar De La Hoya Foundation. The fights will take place on Friday, Aug 30 at Pasadena City Hall and will be open to the public. The event will be streamed live on RingTV.com and on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The series will also be available on regional sports networks around the nation. To see when and where the series is available in your area, click here.

Standing-room only admission is free to the public. Limited seated tickets for this event are on sale and start at the fan-friendly price of $25. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Foundation to help support programs that will benefit the youth and community of Pasadena. Tickets are available for purchase now at www.GoldenBoyTickets.com. For sponsorship and/or donation opportunities, please contact Gerry Mendoza via e-mail at

GerryM@GoldenBoyPromotions.com or via phone at 323-376-7695.

For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com and DAZN.com. Follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing and @DAZN_USA. Become a fan on Facebook

at www.facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing and https://www.facebook.com/DAZNUSA/. Follow on Instagram @GoldenBoyBoxing and @DAZN_USA. Follow the conversation using #KerobyanEvangelista, #ThursdayNightFights and #TNF.

Videos and images are available for download by clicking here. Credit must be given to Golden Boy for any photos/video.

About The Oscar De La Hoya Foundation

Founded in 1995, the Oscar De La Hoya Foundation annually hosts a golf tournament, a boxing gym equipment donation, Thanksgiving dinner giveaway and holiday toy giveaway in addition to supporting the Oscar De La Hoya Ánimo Charter High School, the Cecilia Gonzalez De La Hoya Cancer Center and the Oscar De La Hoya Labor and Delivery Center and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (both located at White Memorial Hospital in East Los Angeles). Today, with the help many partners, the foundation serves thousands of people annually.

Read more articles about: daniel evangelista

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.