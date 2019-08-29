Vasyl Lomachenko wants all the belts at lightweight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko 13-1 (10) is looking forward to returning to London when he takes on Luke Campbell 20-2 (16) at the O2 Arena this Saturday fight.

Lomachenko, who won Olympic gold at London in 2012, last fought in the British capital at the historic York Hall in 2013 as part of the World Series of Boxing.

Campbell, 31, also won gold at the same Olympic Games.

See Also

“Luke Campbell is a tall southpaw with a strong boxing IQ. I know I can’t look past a fighter with his skills. He won an Olympic gold medal and has had a lot of success as a pro,” the 31-year-old Ukrainian southpaw said.

“I have wanted to fight in London ever since I turned pro. The fans appreciate my boxing style, and every time I’ve come here, they make me feel appreciated. Campbell is from the UK, but I feel very comfortable.”

In addition to his WBA and WBO championships being on the line, the WBC has announced that their vacant 135-pound title will also be up for grabs.

“This brings me one step closer to my main goal of having all the belts. I want to ‘unificate’ all of the titles. That is my next goal in boxing. I have won titles in three weight categories, but I never won all four belts in a division. So, for me, Campbell is a very important name as I write my boxing history,” Lomachenko continued.

“I want to make history. That’s the most important thing for me. When I turned pro, I wanted to win a world title right away, and I tied a record by winning a world title in my third fight. Now, I want to make a different (type of) history. Very few fighters have won all four titles. It would mean a lot for me to accomplish this.”

Lomachenko prepared for the fight in his home country and said he did not change much in his preparation for Campbell.

“I trained at the Olympic Sports Centre in Kiev, and it was nice to train at home,” he said. “We did not change much with my preparation, but I feel very good physically. The weather was good, and I am 100 percent ready for whatever Luke Campbell brings.”

Campbell is full of confidence heading into the fight against arguably the greatest boxer in the world pound-for-pound.

“I’m feeling great at the minute. It’s a fantastic opportunity for me. I’ve got the best team around me and we’re all confident,” the challenger said.

“It doesn’t matter how I do it (as long as) I get the win.”

Read more articles about: Luke Campbell, Vasyl Lomachenko

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.