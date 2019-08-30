It’s not the Lomachenko show, says Eddie Hearn

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Luke Campbell 20-2 (16) can stamp his claim as one of the best boxers in the world if he can defeat Vasyl Lomachenko 13-1 (10) at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night.

Campbell will need to deliver a career-best performance to beat the Ukrainian pound-for-pound star, but promoter Eddie Hearn believes the Hull fighter has it in him to spring the upset and claim the WBO, WBA and WBC lightweight championships.

“All week it’s been intense. I think Lomachenko means business, so does Luke Campbell. This is it,” said Hearn to Sky Sports.

See Also

“The greatest fighter in the world today is here, in Britain. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for British fight fans to see this, but it’s not the Lomachenko show, we don’t want to see him juggle balls.

“We want to see Luke Campbell knock him out tomorrow night and become a pound-for-pound star himself.

“Like I said, he’s fighting the best fighter in the world, but he’s here to win. He could have gone to America for this fight, could have made more money. He chose to take the fight in London, in the UK, because he believes he can win the fight.

“It’s going to be hard, it’s going to be tricky, it’s going to be painful, it’s going to be brutal. But these are all the things you have to overcome to be the best.

“Tomorrow night Luke Campbell has a chance. We need a Ben Stokes-like performance, a great British performance to cause one of the great shocks of all time.

“He’s in it, he’s live, he’s in the shape of his life, he’s Olympic gold medallist. He’s the greatest amateur Britain’s ever produced. He’s ready to take this chance tomorrow.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.