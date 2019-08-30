Jeff Fenech implores Jeff Horn to ignore the Manny Pacquiao trolls

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Jeff Fenech has come to the defence of Jeff Horn after the former WBO welterweight champion revealed he still cops abuse online two years after defeating modern day great Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane.

Fenech, who won world titles in three different weight classes and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2002, is in Bendigo with his super bantamweight prospect Brock Jarvis who is fighting the main support bout on the Horn versus Michael Zerafa undercard on Saturday night.

Speaking at the final press conference ahead of the fight, Horn said the lack of recognition for his achievements – particularly the Pacquiao victory – continues to fuel his fire.

“A lot of people talk down my achievements, Michael (Zerafa) did it earlier in this campaign, saying who I beat and that they weren’t very good, it is frustrating,” Horn said.

“Every day on Facebook you get that online bullying of people saying that’ ‘you’ve done nothing, you’ve fought no-one, you didn’t win that fight (against Pacquiao) anyway.’

“There’s so much things spoken about, but if I’ve got to convert one person at a time or a few people at a time that’s what I’m going to do, and I guess the next step for me to prove to someone, is Michael.”

Fenech offered Horn his full support.

“Manny Pacquiao just fought Keith Thurman, one of the best fighters in the world, and totally dominated him,” Fenech said.

“Has anyone ever seen Manny Pacquiao after a fight look like he did against Jeff Horn?

“I’ve never seen him look like that and that’s why (Pacquiao) will never fight you (Horn) again.

“Your style was something that he was not used to, his team underestimated you and you done an amazing job.

“I’ve seen that stuff on Facebook too, but just ignore it and just tell Manny to come and fight (you) again which he never will.

“Offer him all the money in the world, he will never be back, he doesn’t need to take that punishment.

“For Manny to have do what he is doing his last couple of fights makes it even more amazing what you’ve done, so I take my hat off to you mate.”

