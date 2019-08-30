Kyle Williams will fight for the WBO European bantamweight title in October

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Kyle Williams will fight for the WBO European bantamweight title in his hometown of Wolverhampton in October.

Their 10-round contest will headline BCB Promotions’ show at the Hangar Events Centre on Friday, 18th October.

Williams is one of the city’s own and hails from Whitmore Reans. He’s well known to local fight fans, from his exploits in both boxing and kick-boxing.

The 27-year-old was a world title holder in kickboxing, winning the ICO crown at featherweight, before switching over three years ago.

His transition to boxing has yielded Midlands and English honours, Williams vacated both belts after landing an opportunity against British champion, Kash Farooq, in April. Sadly, Williams suffered a first career loss on that night in Glasgow.

Williams returned to winning ways with a routine victory over Jose Aguilar in July and is now ready for a shot at a fringe world honours.

“I’ve been trying to push for something big and to have that in my hometown again is great,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “I won the English title in Wolverhampton, so it’s a good omen for me.

“I’ve progressed quickly and I’m staying motivated, because I believe in myself and what I want to achieve.

“I’ve had my comeback and it was a comfortable win. I’ve been in camp ever since so I will be ready for this shot when it comes around.”

A stacked under-card is expected to produce another eight contests, with all but one in the home corner Wolverhampton based.

Ricky Summers, from Tipton but a resident of Wombourne, has previously challenged for the British light heavyweight title.

‘Digger’ was outpointed by Frank Buglioni in 2017 and lost by the same virtue to Andre Sterling earlier this year, the only defeats on his pro ledger.

Summers has conversely racked up 16 wins, with five TKOs, over a seven-year paid career and has returned to beat Harry Matthews since the Sterling setback.

Conah Walker will have the legendary Ricky Hatton in his corner, as he looks to get back to winning ways at welter after a draw last time out.

Walker and the also unbeaten Ohio Kain Iremiren played out a six-round stalemate, referee Kevin Parker scoring the bout 57-57.

‘The Wolf’ remains after six pro outings, with five wins and two stoppages previously recorded, having graduated from Merridale Boxing Club.

Antony Woolery, of Deansfield, was last a part of the Ultimate Boxxer tournament at cruiser in July.

‘The Bull’ climbed off the floor in the first round of the Prizefighter type event to push Mikael Lawal, who won the competition, to a majority decision defeat.

It was only the third time Woolery has been in a paid ring, bouncing back from losing on his debut to Dmitrij Kalinovskij to vanquish Remigijus Ziausys, both on points.

Sid Bowater ended a two-year exile from pro boxing with an over-the-distance success over ‘Fonz’ Alexander in July.

Bowater took a long break upon conceding his ‘0’ to Nathan Hardy, after three victories in the welter ranks. He’s seen the final bell on every occasion.

Lightweight Clayton Bricknell will be determined to bounce back, after he was outpointed by Tion Gibbs in six-round action last time out.

Bricknell began his pro career with points results over Jamie Quinn and Dylan Draper, before recording a technical draw with Youssef Al Hamidi after his opponent injured himself.

Kirstie Bavington previously contested the WBC International Female super lightweight title with Cherrelle Brown in July.

‘Bavvo’ gamely battled to the end of 10 rounds, but came up short on the scorecards. She’d previously registered two wins (one TKO) and a debut draw.

Southpaw Lauren Johnson will lace on the gloves for the first time in 14 months and is going up a weight to super welter.

‘The Black Widow’ returns after claiming the eight-round British Challenge strap in her previous outing, by making it a hat-trick of paid points results.

James Beech Jr, from Bloxwich, is a former Midlands super featherweight champion and never lost the title in the ring.

‘Beech’ relinquished the area strap at super feather, as part of a plan to come down to super bantam. He’s downed Jake Pollard in a featherweight affair since.

The second-generation fighter is the son of Jimmy Beech, who featured on 31 occasions as a pro. He’s a graduate of Pleck Boxing Club, who he represented 80 times with 50 wins.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now. It will be £40 for entry on the door. For more information, contact the boxers or visit myfighttickets.com/

