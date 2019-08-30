Michael Zerafa labels Jeff Horn weak at weigh-in

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Michael Zerafa believes he has overcome the mental demons that have prevented him from winning big fights in the past.

Ahead of his fight against compatriot Jeff Horn 19-1-1 (13) in Bendigo this Saturday night the experienced 27-year-old told the media he has been working with a sports psychologist for the past 10 weeks to get him in the right mental space to defeat the former WBO welterweight champion in their middleweight clash at the Bendigo Stadium.

“When I fought Kell Brook in England I felt nerves, I had doubt. I don’t have any of that now,” said Zerafa 26-3 (15). “Whether I win, lose or draw, that’s boxing. Anything can happen. But I’m confident.”

The Melburnian dropped a 12-round decision to former world champion Brook in Sheffield last December but impressed many with his strong finish to the fight.

Zerafa, who has never lost a fight in his home country, admits that Horn has what he wants.

“I’m fighting someone who’s doing what I want to do. He’s been at the top level and won; I’ve been at that top level and lost. I’m hungry. I’m 27 years old and I’ve accomplished a lot. I’ve only been a pro for seven years,” he said.

“People forget that I’ve fought everybody. I’ve given everybody an opportunity in my country and fought the best in the world. Now it’s time to silence the critics and bring that W home.”

At the media weigh-in both boxers came in under the 160-pound limit but it was Zerafa who looked more cut at the weight.

“Straight away I just saw a weak person. He doesn’t look fit. I know he’s tough, I know we’re going to get the best Jeff Horn, but I think going up to the heavier division he might have a little bit of power but he’s also going to have a lot slower footwork. His fitness will probably not be as good. But we’ve trained for the best Jeff Horn tomorrow night,” Zerafa said.

“I’m very fit, I’m very strong and I’m naturally a middleweight. I’m very comfortable at this weight.

“I’ve fought in this weight division many times. I’m used to getting hit by guys like this. To me this is just another day. It’s another man standing in my way and unfortunately it’s Jeff Horn and he’ll find out tomorrow night.”

