NOW Boxing Promotions announce new signing

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

NOW Boxing Promotions, owned and operated by Cameron Duncan, has announced the signing of undefeated lightweight prospect Alejandro “Pork” Chop” Guerrero to an exclusive promotional contract.

For many years Duncan was known as one of the preeminent managers and talent evaluators in boxing. The 2017 BWAA Manager of the Year guided the careers of 34 world champions. He has launched his promotional company and is stocking it with some incredible talent such as Guerrero.

The 21-year-old Guerrero (10-0, 8 KOs), fighting out of Houston (TX), joins a growing NOW Boxing Promotions stable of gifted fighters, including a quartet of heavy-handed welterweights – Philadelphia’s Jaron “Boots” Ennis (23-0, 21 KOs), Canadian Mikael Zewski (33-1, 22 KOs), Korean-Mexican Californian Brandun Lee (15-0, 13 KOs) and Georgian Brian “The Assassin II” Norman (14-0, 13 KOs) — along with Hungarian junior middleweight Zsolt Daranyi, Jr. (15-1, 14 KOs), who lives in Toronto.

See Also

“I’m really happy that I was able to work out a deal with ‘Pork Chop,'” manager turned promoter Dunkin commented. “He is an excellent young fighter who I think has all the talent in the world. He is as fun fighter and I think fans will have a blast when they get to know him. The working plan is to get him fighting on television. I’d like to get him out there as soon as possible.”

Guerrero, a Mexican American boxer, was a celebrated amateur who won two junior national titles. Under the guidance of Rudy Silva, Guerrero turned professional on June 25, 2016, knocking out Luis Caballero in the second round of their fight in Dallas.

He has gained invaluable experience sparring with Mikey Garcia, Brandon Rios and others at the famed Garcia Boxing Academy in California.

“I knew I was going to be in good hands if I signed with him (Duncan),” Guerrero said. “I’m going to do my best to do may part to be world champion. I train hard. I’m looking forward to becoming a world champion. That’s what I’ve dreamed of growing up. I love boxing, it’s what I do.”

The time is NOW for Alejandro Guerrero!

Read more articles about: Alejandro Guerrero

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.