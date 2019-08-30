TwitterFacebook

Shaka Thompson signs with BCB Promotions

30 August 2019
BCB Promotions are delighted to announce the signing of Birmingham boxer, Shaka Thompson.

The undefeated middleweight has signed a management contract with BCB and will continue to be trained by the well respected Tom Chaney.

“We’re delighted to have Shaka on board,” explained BCB’s Head of Boxing, Errol Johnson. “He’s an immensely talented middleweight with a bright future ahead. We want to manoeuvre him in to a title position in the coming months and really push him forward.”

The 24 year-old, who was awarded ‘Best Newcomer at the BBBoC Midlands Area Annual Awards last year, has made an impressive start to life as a professional and continues his journey at Villa Park next Saturday, 7th September.

“Shaka is extremely talented,” added BCB’s Head Trainer, Paul Mann (pictured with Thompson). “We have an excellent relationship with Tom Chaney, Rich Lomas and all at Hall Green Boxing Club and are delighted to further cement our relationship by adding Shaka to our stable.”

