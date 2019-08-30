TwitterFacebook

Vasyl Lomachenko and Luke Campbell brimming with confidence ahead of Saturday clash

30 August 2019
Lomachenko-Campbell
Vasyl Lomachenko and Luke Campbell face off. Photo credit: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Anthony Cocks

WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko 13-1 (10) and Luke Campbell 20-2 (16) are both confident of securing victory when they clash at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night.

The vacant WBC 135-pound championship will also be on the line.

Ukrainian southpaw Lomachenko, 31, is returning to the city where he claimed his second Olympic gold medal as a lightweight for the first time as a pro. In 2008 he also collected gold at the Beijing Olympics as a featherweight.

“I can’t wait to get in the ring and show my boxing skills to British fans and all fans around the world. Luke is a tough, technical and intelligent boxer, so it will be interesting. I’m ready and that’s why I’m here in the United Kingdom,” said Lomachenko.

Campbell knows he is in for a stiff challenge but is brimming with confidence ahead of facing arguably the best boxer pound-for-pound in the world.

“I’ve always said that to be the best you have to beat the best and that’s why I’m here. I am not worried about what he is going to do, I am focused on myself,” said Campbell, who claimed the gold medal in the bantamweight division at the London Olympics in 2012.

“I have to show a little of everything in order to win and I’m ready to do it.”

The 5-foot-9 British challenger, also a southpaw, will enjoy a two-inch height advantage and a five-and-a-half-inch reach advantage over Lomachenko.

Campbell’s two losses as a pro were to Yvan Mendy in 2015 and Jorge Linares in 2017, both by split decision.

