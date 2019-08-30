Vasyl Lomachenko and Luke Campbell brimming with confidence ahead of Saturday clash

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko 13-1 (10) and Luke Campbell 20-2 (16) are both confident of securing victory when they clash at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night.

The vacant WBC 135-pound championship will also be on the line.

Ukrainian southpaw Lomachenko, 31, is returning to the city where he claimed his second Olympic gold medal as a lightweight for the first time as a pro. In 2008 he also collected gold at the Beijing Olympics as a featherweight.

“I can’t wait to get in the ring and show my boxing skills to British fans and all fans around the world. Luke is a tough, technical and intelligent boxer, so it will be interesting. I’m ready and that’s why I’m here in the United Kingdom,” said Lomachenko.

Campbell knows he is in for a stiff challenge but is brimming with confidence ahead of facing arguably the best boxer pound-for-pound in the world.

“I’ve always said that to be the best you have to beat the best and that’s why I’m here. I am not worried about what he is going to do, I am focused on myself,” said Campbell, who claimed the gold medal in the bantamweight division at the London Olympics in 2012.

“I have to show a little of everything in order to win and I’m ready to do it.”

The 5-foot-9 British challenger, also a southpaw, will enjoy a two-inch height advantage and a five-and-a-half-inch reach advantage over Lomachenko.

Campbell’s two losses as a pro were to Yvan Mendy in 2015 and Jorge Linares in 2017, both by split decision.

