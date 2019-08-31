7-year-old sensation Sophie Alisch took another step on her journey to superstardom

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Team Sauerland’s 17-year-old sensation Sophie Alisch (4-0, 1 KO) took another step on her journey to superstardom by starring in the DFL Foundation and Deutsche Sporthilfe ‘Side by Side’ campaign alongside internationally renowned athletes including Manuel Neuer, Marco Reus and Mario Götze.

The DFL Foundation was created from Germany’s professional football teams and aims to increase integration and participation in a range of sports, regardless of background, culture or disability.

So far, the DFL Foundation has invested €21.5m to support around 550 athletes through Deutsche Sporthilfe, who between them have won 474 medals for Germany, including 63 at the Olympics and Paralympics. Sophie Alisch herself benefitted from the Deutsche Sporthilfe support for two years during her amateur career, where she won the bronze medal at the 2017 and 2018 European Championships.

“This is a really great thing and an honour to be alongside all of these first-class athletes,” said Alisch. “I think it’s great that the Bundesliga supports other sports and helps them financially, as well as growing the publics awareness.

“I myself benefited for two years from the Deutsche Sporthilfe during my amateur career so I was delighted to support the campaign. The shoot was really fun and I think the videos are really impressive!”

Alisch’s promoter Nisse Sauerland was equally delighted with the results of the shoot.

“It’s great to see Sophie alongside so many German sporting heroes,” said Sauerland. “She’s a phenomenal talent and despite being just seventeen, she is already inspiring people across Germany.”

The ‘Side by Side’ campaign will be broadcast across Sky, DAZN, ARD and SPORT1. Further information on the campaign and the commitment of the DFL Foundation can be found at www.seite-an-seite.dfl-stiftung.de and at www.dfl-stiftung.de.

