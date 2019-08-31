Did Tyson Fury donate 7 million to charity or was it a hoax?

I am the owner of Ringnews24 and the KO Boxing Forum. I love watching and talking boxing with fans, and members can find me on Ringnews24’s KO Boxing Forum. I enjoy interviewing boxers and watching old, new and classic fights.

Fresh from his win over Deontay Wilder last December, self-proclaimed “Gypsy King” Tyson Fury made a bold promise to donate his $7million purse to charity. Some nine months later, nothing official has ever been confirmed of the gesture despite Fury stating when asked that the donation was indeed made.

Those skeptical of the situation point to the fact that no charity has come out to state that they are the beneficiaries of a Fury-driven cash windfall. After publicly struggling with mental health demons, fuelled by drink and drug binges, Fury’s financial help was expected to target charities in the substance abuse areas. Tyson insists that he is not a “do-gooder” and seeks to keep his charitable exploits private. The plot thickens.

Others reckon that such a massive one-off contribution would raise serious personal tax implications. One person who is not buying the lineal heavyweight king’s apparent generous nature is rival promoter Eddie Hearn. The Matchroom supremo hit out at Tyson following comments about Eddie’s father, Barry. Fury was responding to some initial Hearn Snr jibes by poking at the veteran Londoner’s alleged drinking habits.

Eddie shot back at Tyson’s insistence on himself as a role model. “He’s now going back to his ways of negativity,” Eddie told IFL. Prior to Andy Ruiz’s upset win over Anthony Joshua, Fury weighed in on Ruiz’s roly poly appearance, comparing him to the portly protagonist from the hit children’s movie UP. Ruiz wryly accused Fury of “weight shaming” him, in a manner not befitting of Fury’s perceived image as defender of the oppressed.

These types of comments led some fans to accuse Fury of double standards as he claims to be an ambassador for positivity one minute before resorting to the same old smack talking verbage that once resulted in him calling out David Price and Tony Bellew on Channel 5 all those years ago.

Fury’s talk of charity donations -similar to the whole UKAD mess that ended after he returned from a two-year ring exile- are shrouded in mystery. Promoter Bob Arum has confirmed that talks with Al Haymon have indeed taken place, and a Wilder rematch is all set for early next year, so Tyson has plenty to aim for. Fury successfully blew off the cobwebs in June with a facile second-round blowout of overmatched German Tom Schwarz. Tyson is working his way through a money-spinning deal with American TV powerhouse ESPN.

As the Wythenshawe man focuses on his September 14 date with unbeaten Swede Otto Wallin in Las Vegas, perhaps he should do just that: focus on his activities inside the ring rather than the bluster outside of the ropes.

