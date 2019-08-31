Drug-testing dispute could nix Joseph Parker vs Dereck Chisora bout

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Drug-testing protocols could nix the proposed Joseph Parker versus Dereck Chisora heavyweight bout according to the New Zealander’s management team.

The fight is expected to take place on October 26 at London’s O2 Arena.

But Parker’s manager David Higgins has revealed he will withdraw the former WBO heavyweight champion from the bout unless Chisora commits to WADA-sanctioned blood and urine tests that could take place anywhere in the world in the lead up and immediately following the bout.

“We’ve received a formal offer to fight Dereck Chisora on October 26. We have accepted on the condition that two clauses are inserted into the contract,” Higgins told the Herald.

“One is that Joseph’s fight will be no earlier than the penultimate fight on the card, and the other is

the drug-testing protocols.”

Parker has built a sizeable fanbase in the UK after outpointing Hughie Fury in 2017 and becoming the first boxer to last the distance with Anthony Joshua the following year. In his last trip to London a year ago Parker lost a close decision to perennial contender Dillian Whyte in a fight that saw both big men on the canvas.

If the issue of drug-testing cannot be resolved, Higgins insists the fight against Chisora will be off.

“Under the circumstances of those conditions not being met, unfortunately we will have to pull out of the fight,” Higgins said.

In July Chisora’s manager David Haye said both camps wanted to make the fight.

“Joseph Parker said to my face in Vegas, ‘Chisora, let’s do the fight’,” Haye told the media last month.

“Dereck wants it, Joseph Parker wants it, [David] Higgins wants it, everybody wants it. The fans want it. It’s just a great fight.”

Parker, 27, knocked out former world title challenger Alex Leapai in 10 rounds in Providence, Rhode Island in June in his first of three bouts under his new DAZN contract.

