Jeff Fenech predicts Brock Jarvis will surpass Jeff Horn and Michael Zerafa

Former three division world champion Jeff Fenech believes his super bantamweight prospect Brock Jarvis 16-0 (15) has the natural talent to surpass Jeff Horn and Michael Zerafa.

The 21-year-old Jarvis has recently signed with Dean Lonergan, the mercurial promoter who lured Manny Pacquiao to Australia to face Jeff Horn two years ago.

Jarvis will face his first real test in his pro career when he takes on former world title challenger Ernesto Saulong 22-4-2 (9) at the Bendigo Stadium in Bendigo, Australia tonight in the main support bout to Horn versus Zerafa.

“There is not a fighter in this room who can do what he does, but he has to be tested,” Fenech said to the Weekend Australian.

“There is going to be a time when he is going to be there for 10 or 12 rounds and that will be the ultimate test.

“Some of the things he can do, and no disrespect to these other guys, I wish I had his skillset at any time throughout my career.”

Jarvis, who turned pro in 2015 and has fought as low as super flyweight, has grown more than an inch and a half in the past six month and is expected to move up to featherweight after this bout.

Time is on the Sydneysider’s side and Lonergan doesn’t want to rush this kid this early in his career.

“Realistically, Brock wants to take his time,” Lonergan said.

“He is 21 years of age. I would suggest another 10 fights, maybe two years away (from a world title). We are in the long-term business.”

Fenech admits that tonight’s fight will present some challenges for Brock, who has only been extended past the third round once in his career – in his pro debut.

“It is hard with success and money, things change. I am just trying to make sure I keep his head the size it is supposed to be,” Fenech said.

“He has to perform now. I am more nervous in this fight than I have ever been in a fight.”

