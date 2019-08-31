Shawn Porter and David Benavidez share a sparring session

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

As they say, “Iron Sharpens Iron”, yesterday WBC World Welterweight Champion, “Showtime” Shawn Porter and Former World Champion David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez gave those at Combinations Boxing Academy a treat as they went ten hard rounds of sparring, in preparation for their upcoming respective fights, September 28th at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. The fighters didn’t go easy on each other as they wanted to gain the most learning experience from the sparring session.

QUOTES:

“It’s truly an honor to spar with a World Champion like Shawn (Porter), he has a lot of experience, fast and very disciplined. When my Dad (Trainer Jose Benavidez Sr.) told me they wanted to spar, I got excited to get some Championship sparring done for this camp.” – David Benavidez

“I respect Shawn (Porter) a lot, I’ve always respected his craft and now being able to work in the ring with him, I see why he is a World Champion. I have nothing but respect for him, his Dad and entire team. I’m grateful for the opportunity.” – David Benavidez

“You know, I really wanted to feel his power, feel the pressure. I know his Dad was telling him to tap me, but I was like, don’t tap me! Hit me! We went hard and look he’s 22 years old! I learned a lot from a 22 year old today. David is a beast!” – Shawn Porter

“Now we both will be WAR READY for September 28th! Iron sharpens Iron but we aren’t done sharpening!” – Shawn Porter

ABOUT THE FIGHT:

David Benavidez will fight for the title that not too long ago belonged to him, the WBC World Super Middleweight Title Anthony Dirrell now holds. Shawn Porter will make his second WBC World Welterweight Title defense and try to unify against current IBF World Welterweight Champion Errol Spence Jr. Showcased on a Premier Boxing Champions on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View event Saturday, September 28 from STAPLES CENTER in Los Angeles. Get your tickets at AXS.com . Follow the hashtags for updates! #SpencePorter #DirrellBenavidez #PBConFOX

