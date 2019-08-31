What does Floyd Mayweather really think of Manny Pacquiao’s Recent Success?

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

It’s obvious that Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao used to have some serious bad blood towards one another.

After all, going back to late 2009, when Mayweather officially returned to the sport of boxing by defeating Juan Manuel Marquez and ending a 21-month layoff, hopes of him against Pacquiao began to surface.

Pacquiao made the fight worth noticing by rising in weight and beating fighters like Ricky Hatton, Oscar De La Hoya, and Miguel Cotto to a bloody pulp, as his status reached new heights. Mayweather and Pacquiao ending up doing more talking and posturing than fighting over the next few years as their fantasy match raised in profile.

Mayweather and Pacquiao finally met in May of 2015, with Floyd winning a close unanimous decision victory. The two men have gone their separate ways, with Mayweather defeating Conor McGregor for his 50th win and then retiring, while Pacquiao continues to fight on.

What’s impressive about Pacquiao, at age 40, is the kind of performances he has been putting forth recently. He dominated and stopped Lucas Matthysse last July. In January he battered Adrien Broner around the ring for a decision victory. And last month, in Las Vegas, he dropped former champion Keith Thurman in the first round before capturing a competitive points victory.

Manny continues to shine in his post-Mayweather life as a fighter, and the Filipino star’s advisor believes Mayweather is taking notice.

“The senator’s legacy is rolling and rolling and that’s driving Floyd is a little bonkers and mad ever since they fought in 2015,” stated Sean Gibbons from Team Pacquiao recently. “At 40 years old, he is creating history. He’s doing things that are unprecedented at the welterweight division. Nobody has done what he’s done recently, beating a 30-year-old Keith Thurman.”

Mayweather has taken his share of shots at Pacquiao in recent times as well, often during times when Pacquaio has scored a victory or has news surrounding him.

“The senator (Pacquiao) doesn’t base his life around Mayweather, but Floyd Mayweather seems to base his life around the senator now,” Gibbons said. “Everywhere the senator goes, he has to somehow tag or when I was in the ring for the fight with Keith Thurman, I looked over and I saw Floyd Mayweather and I was like what’s Floyd Mayweather doing here?”

After Pacquiao’s victory over Thurman, Mayweather took to social media to claim that he feels his name is being used in the equation.

“I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao’s name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it,” Mayweather stated at the start of his post, before digging in further to claim that people are still jealous of him braking Rocky Marciano’s record.

It seems more and more likely that we won’t see Mayweather and Pacquiao in the same ring again, but what does Floyd really think of Manny’s success these days?

For one, the more Pacquiao continues to shine, the more a possible rematch between the two generates more buzz. But maybe Floyd is really retired for good and just a little tired of seeing Manny still in his limelight.

Deep down, only Mayweather really knows.

