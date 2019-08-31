World title challenger Jimmy Kelly Jr heads stateside as he signs in with Andre Rozier’s Havoc Management and Advisory Inc

Chris Glover - Originally from Liverpool, now living in New York. Journalism and Politics Graduate from University of Strathclyde, Glasgow. Professional Boxer and PR Specialist at The Trinity Group.

Manchester’s Jimmy Kelly Jr is heading stateside as he has signed an advisory agreement with rising New York-based sports brand Havoc Management and Advisory Inc headed up by Brooklyn great Andre Rozier.

Kelly Jr recently revealed that he has moved up to middleweight alongside moving camps to former world champion Anthony Farnell’s gym in Manchester and the 26-year-old opened up about signing with Rozier’s Havoc brand which has already seen the additions of former world lightweight champion Mickey Bey alongside other established professionals with world titles in their sights.

Kelly Jr stated, “Firstly thank you to Andre and everybody at Team Havoc for welcoming me into their camp with such open arms. I am really excited for Andre and the team to work alongside my management team at Clearwater Management in Manchester and I believe that everyone working together can only help me land big fights in the near future.

“Team Havoc have great resources. Andre has been in the business for years and knows not just training but how to guide a fighter correctly too. Their infrastructure which includes the training base, the media and PR team is hard to match in the professional boxing world, so to be a part of that at this stage in my career is a Godsend.”

With the backing of Clearwater Management and Team Havoc, Kelly Jr has his sights set on big prizes and big fights in the fall of 2019. The Wythenshawe native, who had a standout amateur career, opened up about what he wants from the back end of the year.

He said, “I will, of course, listen to the directions given to me by Havoc and Clearwater but from my own personal perspective I want big fights that will eventually lead to a second crack at the world title. I’ve said before that I’m willing to go to America to make a name for myself and that is exactly what I’m planning on doing.

“I’m hoping in a few weeks that the team can secure a deal with a promotional outfit in the US and from what I understand that is something that is close. I am training hard with Anthony Farnell and I am just excited now to go when the call comes to fight because I will be more than ready.”

