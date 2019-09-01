Jeff Horn considering his future after stunning KO loss to Michael Zerafa

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff ‘The Hornet’ Horn 19-2-1 (13) is contemplating retirement after his stunning ninth-round knockout loss to Michael ‘Pretty Boy’ Zerafa 27-3 (16) at the Bendigo Stadium in Bendigo, Australia on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old Zerafa dictated the fight from the get-go, working behind a stiff jab to get off slashing right hands and sneaky right uppercuts whenever Horn managed to work his way inside.

The right hand dropped Horn, 31, in the second frame and in the third a headclash opened up a deep gash over Horn’s left eye. The cut was never a factor in the fight.

The former schoolteacher had some success in spurts during the middle rounds, but Zerafa remain in control of the action.

In the fatal ninth frame Zerafa dropped Horn to the canvas in his own corner before finishing him off across the ring with a series of blows that forced referee Ferlin Marsh to step in and stop the fight just as Horn’s corner threw in the towel.

With the win Zerafa wants a shot at WBA ‘regular’ middleweight champion Ryōta Murata 15-2 (12) in Japan on December 23 after it was announced prior to the fight that Horn had been offered the bout if he was successful on Saturday.

“We want that fight,” said Zerafa, who joins Terence Crawford as the only man to defeat Horn in the pros. “My team and I will obviously sit down and talk… but now we just celebrate with the team and everybody that stuck by me.”

Zerafa thanked Horn for the opportunity to take his career to another level.

“I can’t thank you enough for giving me this opportunity,” he said. “I knew 10 weeks ago I could win this fight. I knew I could beat Jeff Horn.”

Horn was clearly shattered by his own performance but praised Zerafa for his brilliant display of boxing.

“I’m just a bit shattered,” Horn said. “I have had some ups and downs, this is definitely a down. I just felt really sluggish, it is really annoying using that as an excuse, but I just felt like crap going into it.

“Well done to Michael, he outboxed me, landed those beautiful shots but I don’t feel like it was the best me in there tonight.

“I felt a little bit off, heavy, sluggish. I don’t know if it was something I did, something I ate, just wasn’t the right me.

“I fought like crap just then but well done to Michael because he fought brilliantly.”

