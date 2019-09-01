Vasyl Lomachenko unifies three world titles with decision win over Luke Campbell

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Unified lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko 14-1 (10) added the vacant WBC strap to his WBA and WBO belts with a 12-round unanimous decision victory over Luke Campbell 20-3 (16) at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old Ukrainian southpaw comprehensively outboxed the game but outgunned Campbell, dropping him in round 11 before earning the decision by scores of 118-109 and 119-108 twice.

“Of course I’m happy,” Lomachenko said. “I want to say thank you to everyone who came to support us. I want to thank everyone who organized this fight. And, of course, I’m happy.

“Next… IBF. That is my title… I want to fight (current IBF world champion Richard Commey), but it depends on Bob Arum.”

The fight pitted two 31-year-old southpaw Olympic gold medallists against each other and it proved a quality matchup in the early going with Campbell staying with Lomachenko through the first four frames.

Lomachenko stepped on the gas in round five but Yorkshireman Campbell came back to hurt the champion in the seventh.

True to form Lomachenko rallied again, punishing Campbell and dropping him with a body shot in the 11th frame before running away with a wide points decision victory.

“He just beat me so he’s very good. He’s a special fighter and we all knew he was a special fighter,” Campbell said.

“This is boxing and we train to win. Obviously, I’m disappointed in myself for not getting the victory. Tonight was Lomachenko’s night and my time will come.”

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum confirmed they want to face Commey 29-2 (26) next.

“Obviously, we’re looking to win the fourth belt to unify the title. But Loma and Egis have told they can’t wait to come back to the UK to fight here again,” Arum said.

“The English fight fans are the best fans in the world. Luke Campbell didn’t disgrace himself. He fought a hell of fight. He’s a hell of a fighter. Big, big heart, and Luke will be back.”

“Loma is up there with Muhammad Ali, Marvin Hagler, Sugar Ray Leonard, Floyd Mayweather, Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao. He belongs with those fighters. Listen, it doesn’t matter. He will fight anyone at featherweight, super featherweight or lightweight. Only the best. He’s a special, special fighter.”

