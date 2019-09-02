Brock Jarvis impresses with 10-round decision win over Ernesto Saulong

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Super bantamweight prospect Brock Jarvis 17-0 (15) overcame the toughest test of his pro career with a 10-round unanimous decision win over former world title challenger Ernesto Saulong 22-5-2 (9) at the Bendigo Stadium in Bendigo, Australia on Saturday night.

The 21-year-old Sydneysider – who is trained by triple world champion Jeff Fenech – captured the WBA Oceania 122-pound title by scores of 100-90, 99-91 and 98-92 on the Jeff Horn versus Michael Zerafa undercard.

Jarvis came into the fight riding a 15-fight knockout streak dating back three years but the teak-tough Saulong of the Philippines refused to fold despite absorbing tremendous punishment, particularly to the body.

The experienced Saulong, who went the distance with then-IBF super bantamweight champion Ryosuke Iwasa in Japan last year, had his moments in the fight but not enough to win more than a couple of rounds. Jarvis will take a lot out of the experience after only being the six round distance once in his pro debut.

Jarvis struggled to make weight for the fight and is expected to make his featherweight debut in his next outing.

The rising star recently signed a promotional deal with Dean Longeran who handles Jeff Horn’s career.

“I see Brock as the next superstar to come out of Sydney,” Lonergan said to the Australian. “He is trained by Jeff Fenech and one of the main attractions with Brock was Jeff, who is the most credible voice in Australian boxing.

“Jeff has told me on a number of occasions the only reason he is still involved with boxing is Brock. So Brock, assuming he wins on Saturday night, will be close to 12 in the world and on his way up.

“He is a very good looking young man. I am very excited about him. There is a lot to like. He is an unbelievable athlete. He is in incredible shape.

“He is extremely big for his weight and he bashes you. The smartest thing to do from a health and safety point of view, is to go up.

“I hate the guys stripping weight.”

