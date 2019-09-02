Joseph Parker vs Dereck Chisora announced for October 26 in London

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 26-2 (20) will face Dereck Chisora 31-9 (22) at London’s O2 Arena on October 26.

The fight will be the main support bout to the highly anticipated junior welterweight unification bout between IBF champion Josh Taylor of Scotland and WBA counterpart Regis Prograis of the US in the final of the World Boxing Super Series.

Negotiations for the fight had stalled in recent weeks with the Parker’s manager David Higgins holding out for VADA-approved drug testing before they would sign off on the deal.

According to Parker’s promoter Eddie Hearn the fight is now a lock for next month.

Parker says he is looking forward to the fight and expects the intriguing matchup of styles to produce fireworks.

“Chisora will come with experience and he will come with pressure,” said Parker. “He’s coming off two good wins, so he’ll be full on confidence and out to make a statement.

“As always, I back myself against any fighter on this planet and I’m expecting an exciting war.”

Parker’s only losses have come on British soil in back-to-back fights against Anthony Joshua in Cardiff and Dillian Whyte in London.

The 27-year-old Kiwi is coming off knockout wins over Alexander Flores and Alex Leapai and will be keen to keep his knockout streak alive against Chisora.

“A win here takes me another step towards targeting the other top names in the division and becoming a two-time world champion,” said Parker.

London’s Chisora, 35, has won two straight including a second-round knockout of Artur Szpilka following his stoppage loss to perennial contender Whyte in an even fight.

“I’ve now given [Parker] all the time he needed,” said Chisora. “I’m a real fighter, I’m always ready to go to war.”

