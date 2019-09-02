Prograis & Taylor clash for the Ali Trophy in London on 26 October

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The World Boxing Super Series Super-Lightweight Ali Trophy Final between USA’s Regis Prograis (24-0, 20 KOs) and Scotland’s Josh Taylor (15-0, 13 KOs) lands at The O2 in London on October 26, as Derek Chisora (31-9, 22 KOs) and Joseph Parker (26-2, 20 KOs) meet in a crunch Heavyweight showdown, show live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the U.S.

Prograis and Taylor entered the World Boxing Super Series and the quest for the Ali Trophy as the two highest-seeded boxers in a loaded super-lightweight bracket.

No.1 seed Prograis earned his spot in the final by outdoing Terry Flanagan on points last October, and then went on to stop Kiryl Relikh in round 6 and take the WBA World title in the semi in late April. Meanwhile, second seed Taylor stopped Ryan Martin in round 7 last November and then proceeded to decision Ivan Baranchyk to claim the IBF World title in May.

WBA World Champion & WBC Diamond Champion Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis will be traveling to the UK after having fought the quarter- and semi-final in his home state of Louisiana. “I’m very excited to get everything settled for this fight,” said Prograis.

“This is the fight I wanted the most and it’s the fight to prove who is the best in the division. My goal has always been the same and that’s to prove I’m the best 140lbs fighter in the world and to become undisputed.

“It has always been a dream for me to fight in London. The boxing fans in the UK are some of the best in the world and I can’t wait to go and put on a show. I know once they see me fight they’ll be fans for life.

“Taylor is, in my opinion, is the 2nd 140lbs in the world after myself. He had two great performances leading into the finals and I’m looking forward to fighting the best Josh Taylor on October 26th.”

IBF World Champion & WBC Silver Champion Josh ‘The Tartan Tornado’ Taylor boxed both of his preliminary bouts in Glasgow and is now moving to neutral ground at the famous O2 in England’s capital.

“I’m massively excited,” said Taylor. “I want to prove that I’m the best in the division by taking on the best fighters. Now it’s finally over the line I can concentrate on getting to work in the gym and going full steam ahead again.

“I’m very confident that I can outbox him and outfight him as well, I can’t see anything other than a Josh Taylor win on October 26. It will be a huge buzz to fight for the Muhammad Ali trophy in front of a huge crowd at The O2. I believe that I am the best fighter in the division and now it’s time to prove it.”

Comosa, the organiser of the World Boxing Super Series, is looking forward to taking the Ali Trophy to London.

“This is a true super-fight and another huge Ali Trophy moment,” said Kalle Sauerland, Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer. “Two unbeaten, in-prime World Champions meet to settle who is best in the division, two boxers who have performed at the very highest level in this tournament.

“In this terrific match-up of two undefeated gladiators, it is very difficult to predict who will be raising the Ali Trophy in the end. One thing is sure, it is going to be an enthralling showdown not to be missed!”

In the co-feature, Derek Chisora (31-9, 22 KOs) will be targeting another explosive victory in his showdown with New Zealand’s Parker (26-2, 20 KOS), a former WBO Heavyweight World Champion, as two exciting contenders collide in the Capital. ‘WAR’ Chisora is back at the scene of last month’s dramatic knockout triumph over Poland’s Artur Szpilka while Parker returns to Britain after back-to-back stoppages of Alexander Flores and Alex Leapai.

WBSS Season 2 Finals:

Bantamweights

Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire – 7 November, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

Super-Lightweights

Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor – 26 October, The O2, London, UK

Cruiserweights

Mairis Briedis vs Yunier Dorticos

