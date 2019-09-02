Sam Noakes turns professional with Frank Warren

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

MAIDSTONE LIGHTWEIGHT SAM Noakes is to turn professional under the promotional banner of Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions and will make his debut at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday September 27.

The charismatic Noakes had 53 fights in the amateur code of the sport, winning 47 with 26 of the victories coming via stoppage. During this period Noakes won the Senior ABAs, Tri-Nations gold, two NABC title and gold in the Haringey Box Cup.

Now trained by Alan Smith at the iBox Gym in Bromley, Noakes insists he will look to maintain his reputation from the amateurs of rarely taking a backward step.

“I go flat out and it’s got to be done,” he explained. “I move a little and there is a bit of skill there, I suppose. It isn’t just head down and fluking wins. It works for me,” added the 22-year-old who will now launch his paid career under a Hall of Fame promoter at London’s premier boxing venue.

“I got the offer from Big Frank, took it up, and here I am!

“When I spoke with Francis (manager, Warren) he said he wanted Al Smith to train me and when we met we got on really well and haven’t looked back since. The connection with Francis came about when he contacted my amateur trainer and invited me to the Stevenage show before I went to the office to sign up.”

Promoter Frank Warren added on his new recruit: “Sam is going to be an exciting addition to the professional scene and I am sure boxing fans will enjoy seeing his career progress because there won’t be a dull moment when he is in the ring.

“He is in one the best places possible to learn his trade with Alan and I am looking forward to getting him started on our tremendous show at the Royal Albert Hall headlined by Daniel Dubois fighting for the Commonwealth title and Nicola Adams defending her world title.”

Daniel Dubois headlines the bill when he meets Ghana’s Ebenezer Tetteh for the vacant Commonwealth heavyweight crown and there will be a world title clash involving WBO flyweight champion Nicola Adams, live on BT Sport.

The card will also feature WBO European super-featherweight champion Archie Sharp who makes his second title defence against Dublin’s Declan Geraghty.

Middleweight banger Denzel Bentley, heavyweight Jonathan Palata, lightweight Mohammad Bilal Ali and precocious bantamweight talent Dennis McCann are also in action.

Exciting prospects Lewis Edmondson, Eithan James and Sam Noakes all make their professional debuts.

Tickets for the September 27 bill at the Royal Albert Hall are available to purchase from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.royalalberthall.com. Prices £40, £50, £75, £100, £150 Ringside.

