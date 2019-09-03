Alexander Povetkin challenges Tyson Fury after outpointing cousin Hughie

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight Alexander Povetkin has his sights set on Tyson Fury following his dominant 12-round points decision win over his cousin Hughie Fury at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night.

The 40-year-old Russian veteran outpointed Fury 117-111 on all three cards on the undercard of the world lightweight championship fight between Vasyl Lomachenko and Luke Campbell.

Povetkin, who has only ever lost to Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko during his 14-fight pro career, was happy with his performance against Fury.

See Also

“I’m very happy with my performance, we worked very hard in training camp and I was able to control the fight with my aggression,” said Povetkin 35-2 (24).

“[Tyson Fury’s] talked a great deal about me turning down offers to fight him this year which were never sent.

“He speaks of wanting to fight in England before the end of the year. This is a perfect plan for me.

“I’d be happy to return to fight in front of these great boxing fans and prove to them and the rest of the world that I can beat Tyson Fury.”

Fury was held to a draw in controversial circumstances against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in Los Angeles last December after twice being knocked to the canvas in a fight most pundits and fans felt he was winning.

The self-proclaimed ‘Gypsy King’ returned to the ring in June with a two-round knockout of unknown German Tom Schwarz. His next bout is another tune-up against undefeated Swedish southpaw Otto Wallin in Las Vegas on September 14.

With Fury expected to face Wilder in a rematch in early 2020, a risky fight against Povetkin this year looks a remote possibility at best.

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.