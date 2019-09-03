Benny Lynch trophy set to make between £4000-8000 at auction

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

A Lonsdale Flyweight Championship trophy awarded to Benny Lynch in 1937 is up for auction at Fellows.

Lynch, rated as the no.5 flyweight boxer of all time by the founder of The Ring Magazine, was one of Scotland’s most acclaimed boxers of the 20th century with a phenomenal 88 wins from 119 fights. This particular trophy was won by Lynch as he defeated Filipino boxer Small Montana, at the Empire Pool, Wembley, on 19th January 1937. This was the fight which established Lynch as the “undisputed” flyweight champion of the world. Lynch was born and raised in Glasgow. He learnt how to box in carnival booths in the west of Scotland during the great depression. He made his professional debut in 1931, and at only 23-years-old, and within years became world champion. Lynch won the fight against Small Montana on points, being awarded the Lord Lonsdale trophy. The trophy was later presented to Alfred L Ellsworth, steward of the area council in the British Boxing Board of Control. It was presented by many of his friends on the occasion of his services to Hairmyres Hospital. Ellsworth attained his target of over £5,000 collected within 18 months for various charities, dated 16th January 1944.

The trophy will be going under the hammer as Lot 299 in Fellows’ Antiques, Silver, & Collectables sale, on Monday 16th September. Created by Mappin & Webb, and hallmarked 1936, the 9ct gold trophy is an extraordinary piece of boxing history. With an estimate of £5,000 – £8,000, the trophy is one of the highlight antiques to go under the hammer at Fellows this year.

Kevin Jackson, Auctioneer & Senior Specialist in Antique & Fine Art at Fellows, said: “I’m thrilled we have an amazing piece of boxing history up for auction. Benny Lynch was a terrific boxer and the fact we have the trophy from the fight which established him as a flyweight champion is an even bigger bonus. I’m sure this trophy will be popular amongst a wide range of bidders and I can’t wait to see it go under the hammer on 16th September.”

The Antiques, Silver & Collectables sale is now available to view online and in person at the following times (Photo ID is required):

13th Sept 10am – 4pm (Birmingham)

14th Sept 11am – 4pm (Birmingham)

16th Sept 8.30am – 10am (Birmingham)

