Deontay Wilder casts doubt on Tyson Fury rematch, wants Anthony Joshua-Andy Ruiz Jr winner

Deontay Wilder has cast doubt on his rematch with Tyson Fury taking place, indicating his preference to face the winner of the Anthony Joshua versus Andy Ruiz Jr rematch.

The WBC heavyweight champion remains unconvinced Fury actually wants the rematch despite both sides loosely agree to terms for a second clash next February.

In their first encounter Fury was held to a draw by the fast-finishing Wilder, who dropped him twice in the last four rounds in Los Angeles las December.

Wilder will rematch Luis Ortiz later this year, an opponent he knocked out in 10 rounds a year-and-a-half ago, while Fury is scheduled to face little known Swedish southpaw Otto Wallin in Las Vegas on September 14.

“In my opinion, I don’t feel Fury wants to fight me again anyway,” Wilder told 78SportsTV.

“If this opportunity comes about, I think Fury will pass up his opportunity, he would want me to fight for the unification, and then come back and fight him.

“He ain’t really no king, he don’t have a title. I revived his career for him, you’re welcome.”

Joshua will get a second crack at Ruiz Jr when the pair meet in Saudi Arabia on December 7 to renew their rivalry.

The British Olympic gold medallist lost his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight championships to massive underdog Ruiz Jr in New York in June when he was sensationally stopped in seven rounds.

Wilder says if he can land the winner of that fight, he will order Fury to “step aside”.

He added: “I think he would do that anyway, but I would want him to do it as well, to give a unification.

“One champion, one face, one name. That has never left my mind.”

