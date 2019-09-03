Oleksandr Usyk returns against Tyrone Spong, Carlos Takam update

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 16-0 (12) will make his long-awaited heavyweight debut when he takes on Tyrone Spong 14-0 (13) at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on October 12 live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK.

The 32-year-old Ukrainian southpaw hasn’t fought since his tougher than expected eight-round TKO of Tony Bellew in November.

WBO number five Spong, who dispatched Jeyson Minda in two rounds in Mexico last Saturday night, is taking a big step up in class but Usyk is expecting a stern test.

“Spong is a fast and powerful heavyweight who has had much success in the ring,” Usyk said. “I must come through this test to challenge for the world heavyweight title I look forward to seeing everyone there.”

Former kickboxer Spong, 34, says he is up for the challenge.

“After achieving most of my goals as a kickboxer and becoming one of the most decorated champions in the history of the sport, I wanted to test myself in the difficult and challenging sport of boxing,” he said.

“I have worked tirelessly during the last three years and now have the opportunity to prove my worth as a boxer against perhaps the best pound for pound, and most technically sound boxer in the world.

“Some may think the challenge may be too difficult, but I believe in myself, and look forward to being victorious on October 12.”

Usyk had a breakout year in 2018, winning the inaugural World Boxing Super Series tournament, adding WBC, WBC and IBF 200-pound championships to his WBO belt.

He was originally scheduled to face Carlos Takam 36-5-1 (28) in his first heavyweight bout in May but was forced to withdraw with an injury.

Takam is scheduled to return to the ring against Craig Lewis 14-3-1 (8) at ‘Catskills Clash II’ at Resorts World Catskills in Monticello, New York on September 14.

“I’m really excited,” said Takam. “The USA is new for me. I have to create my fan base there. Only good job and humility can do this. And I can tell you, I’m ready to satisfy USA boxing fans as I did in Africa, in Europe and elsewhere before. No doubt, I am ready to do the job.”

