Watch Tommy Frank on Freesports in Sheffield this September

Tommy Frank faces an unknown quantity when he headlines at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena on September 20, but the local fighter is excited by the challenge.

Already the Commonwealth Super Flyweight Champion, Tommy will take on Thailand’s Aran Dipaen for the vacant World Boxing Council International Silver Super Flyweight Title, live on Freesports.

Tommy’s Thai opponent only turned pro this year but has already raced to six wins, with just one defeat, and five of his victories have come via knockout. Significantly, the 28-year-old also has a win in Japan, suggesting that travelling to the UK to take on Frank won’t be a problem for him.

Currently undefeated in 11 outings, Tommy, 26, has stopped three of his last four opponents, and the ‘Steel City’ man, and huge Sheffield United supporter, is promising another exciting performance to send his fans home happy.

Co-headlining on the card will also be Barnsley’s Josh Wale. The former British Bantamweight Champion, and European Title challenger, is now operating at featherweight, where he hopes to add more belts to his career collection.

“Firstly, a big thanks to Glyn Rhodes, Dennis Hobson and Steve Crump for pulling this show and title fight together,” said Frank. “It’s another belt, we’re laying the foundations and are heading in the right direction.

“It’s not just the belt that’s exciting me, it’s the opponent as well. No one knows much about him, but we’ve had a little look and he looks pretty decent. He’s only had seven pro fights, but I’m sure he’ll have had lots of Thai boxing fights, and he can punch a bit. So, I’m really looking forward to it.

“Talking about fans, the support as always has been brilliant. I love Sheffield, and boxing here, and I represent the city. Boxing is an entertainment business, and in my last few fights I’ve shown I’m not a one-trick pony. Earlier in my career I proved I could outbox opponents, but I’ve started putting my shots together now and have a fan friendly style. I’ll put on another good performance for the fans; one that they’ll enjoy.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions, in association with JJ Crump, present an evening of boxing at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena on September 20. Topping the bill will be Sheffield’s Tommy Frank and Barnsley’s Josh Wale.

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.

The show will be televised live on Freesports (Freeview 64; Sky 422; Virgin 553; Freesat 252; TalkTalk 64; BT 64).

