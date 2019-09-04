Anthony Joshua vows to “expose” Andy Ruiz Jr

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Anthony Joshua is confident he has what it takes to “expose” Andy Ruiz Jr in their unified heavyweight championship rematch in Saudi Arabia on December 7.

Ruiz Jr upset Joshua in June when he knocked him out in seven rounds to claim the IBF, WBA and WBO titles at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

“A little blip should not change you as a person,” said Joshua to Sky Sports from a press conference in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

“You should stay consistent with who you are.

“I can become familiar with him. I know what I’m in for. I know what I’m capable of. I know what he’s capable of.

“I know some of the attributes he possesses, and some of the weaknesses. I have to go about exposing him a little bit more.

“The first time I had him down [in the first fight], I could have been smarter. These little things you think about in your head.

“Now I meet him eye-to-eye again and, subconsciously, the clock is ticking and I start thinking more and more about the fight.”

The press conference was the first time Joshua and Ruiz Jr had come face-to-face since their first fight.

Ruiz Jr told Sky Sports: “He’ll bring his game, I’ll bring mine.

“I said I would win, I said I would pull off an upset but nobody believed me except my team.

“Having that confidence and fire inside you? If you want to accomplish something, you’re going to do it.

“Joshua is focused to get these belts back but so am I. The Mexican blood in me will [help me to] pull it off.

“I respect Joshua. He is a good friend although he probably doesn’t like me now! But inside the ring there will be no respect, there will be no friends.

“I am always the nice guy but inside the ring I [flick] the switch and I become ‘The Destroyer’.”

