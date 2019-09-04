Bob Arum advises Canelo Alvarez to never fight Gennady Golovkin again

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Top Rank boss Bob Arum has admitted that middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is the biggest draw in boxing but says Gennady Golovkin doesn’t deserve a third shot at the champ.

“I don’t know what the face of boxing is,” said Arum to SecondsOut when asked if Alvarez is the ‘Face of Boxing’.

“Certainly, Canelo isn’t as skilled as [Terence] Crawford or [Vasyl] Lomachenko. With that being said, there’s no question that he’s the biggest draw in boxing. If that makes him the face of boxing, then he’s the face of boxing. There’s not dispute that the biggest draw in the sport is Canelo Alvarez.”

Arum saved a special salvo for Gennady Golovkin, who he said doesn’t deserve a third fight with Alvarez despite the first two outing ending in a draw and a close decision loss for the Kazakh bomber.

“If I was Canelo, I’d never fight GGG. After what GGG said about him, calling him a ‘cheat,’ and calling him horrible stuff,” Arum said.

“Mexicans don’t take that crap. Why should Canelo give Golovkin ever another opportunity to get in the ring with him again? Golovkin doesn’t deserve it. Golovkin can stew in his own bitterness.”

One opponent Arum says he wouldn’t mind seeing Alvarez up against is WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev, who is coming off an 11th round TKO of Anthony Yarde last month.

“There’s arguments both ways,” said Arum. “Yeah, he’ll [Canelo] be giving away height, and he’ll be giving away weight. But what is the biggest weakness of Kovalev? [Taking body shots]. Exactly. What does Canelo do better than anyone else? Throw body shots. So who knows how that fight comes out.”

Arum criticised Yarde’s trainer Tunde Ajayi and called on the Brit to find a new coach if he wants to compete at the top level.

“Yarde has no chance in the light heavyweight division unless he gets himself a real trainer,” said Arum.

“You don’t go into those fights without sparring. That’s crazy. You don’t go into a fight against a Kovalev, who has a great jab without throwing one jab. You just don’t do that.

“And you can’t beat any of these guys. As close as he came with Kovalev, he would have no chance with [Oleksandr] Gvozdyk or [Artur] Beterbiev or [Dmitry] Bivol.

“Let’s see him with a new trainer and then we can judge.”

