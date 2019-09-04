Deontay Wilder Becomes Ambassador For Chiva Africa

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Chiva Africa is delighted to announce the undefeated WBC Heavyweight Champion of the World, Mr Deontay Wilder, as an ambassador for the organisation.

Deontay is well known for his huge interest in bettering the lives of children and young adults across the World and uses his success and achievements to be a role model for them.

Charity Founder and Chairman Dr Karyn Moshal said:-

“We are delighted that Deontay Wilder has taken such an interest in CHIVA Africa and is championing our work. It is our hope that he and his accomplishments in the world of sport will be an inspiration to children and adolescents with HIV in South Africa and beyond.”

