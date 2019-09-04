Dereck Chisora trolls “Aussie” Joseph Parker

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former world heavyweight title challenger Dereck ‘War’ Chisora 31-9 (22) has trolled his next opponent Joseph Parker 26-2 (20) by labelling the New Zealander an Aussie.

Chisora will meet the former WBO heavyweight champion at London’s O2 Arena on October 26 on a card that will also feature the World Boxing Super Series junior welterweight final between Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis.

Parker, 27, knocked out Alex Leapai in Providence, Rhode Island in June in the first fight under his three-bout deal with Matchroom Boxing.

The 35-year-old Chisora knocked out Artur Szpilka on the undercard of Dillian Whyte versus Oscar Rivas in London last month.

“I’ve wanted this fight over a year now. Parker the ‘Ozzie kangaroo’ fled for the bush once already this year. He complained he didn’t have enough time to prepare,” Chisora said.

“I’ve now given him all the time he needed. I’m a real fighter. I’m always ready to go to WAR.

“Szpilka felt what Derek ‘WAR’ Chisora is all about, and he was my friend. Trust me that was just 30% of what I’ve got ready for that Aussie bum.

“I’m going to do what Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz both couldn’t do, I’m gonna knock Parker’s dingo a** clean out. I’ll send this Aussie chump back to the other side of the planet, where he belongs.”

Parker was born in South Auckland on the north island of New Zealand.

