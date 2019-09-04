TwitterFacebook

Full Card Set For September 14th Card At Wind Creek Bethlehem

4 September 2019
Mykal Fox
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

World-Ranked junior welterweight Mykal Fox will look to continue his winning ways when he takes on hard-punching Eudy Bernardo in the 10-round main event on Saturday September 14th at The Wind Creek Event Center (Formerly Sands Bethlehem Event Center).

The nine-bout card is promoted by King’s Promotions.

Fox of Upper Marlboro, Maryland has a record of 20-1 with five knockouts.

The 23 year-old Fox, who is currently ranked number-15 by the WBA, won his first 19 bouts which were highlighted by wins over Ricardo Garcia (14-1), former world champion DeMarcus Corley and Gonzalo Dallera (5-0), before suffering his only blemish which was a narrow decision to undefeated Shohjahon Ergashev on ShoBox: The New Generation.

Fox rebounded in a big way, as in his last outing, he was impressive in winning a unanimous decision over 2016 Olympic Gold Medal winner Fazliddin Gaibnazarov on May 11th in Tucson, Arizona.

Bernardo of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic has a record of 24-4 with 18 knockouts.

Like Fox, The 32 year-old Bernardo won his first 19 bouts.

In just his 4th bout, he won the Dominican Republic Lightweight Title with a 12-round unanimous decision over Jose Antonio Rodriguez Silvencia (3-0). Bernardo continued his winning ways with victories over Tomas Mendez (8-0), Darnell Jiles Jr. (8-1-1) and Mendez again (20-5).

Bernardo has been featured several times on national television, and is coming off a 10-round decision defeat to undefeated Kendo Castaneda (15-0) on March 28th in San Antonio, Texas.

In the eight-round co-feature, Erik Spring of Reading, PA battles Courtney Pennington in a junior middleweight fight.

Spring has a record of 13-2-2 with one knockout.

The five year-professional has won three straight fights, and has victories over two undefeated foes in Simon Henriksson (4-0) and David Wilson (5-0-1). In Spring’s last outing, He won a eight-round unanimous decision over Nicholas Hernandez at The sands Bethlehem Event Center.

Pennington of Brooklyn, New York has a record of 12-4-3 with five knockouts,

The 32 year-old is a seven year pro, and he has an impressive resume with wins over Rich Neves (9-2-2), Boyd Melson (15-1-1), Khiary Gray (14-1-1), former world title challenger Delvin Rodriguez and Steven Martinez (18-3).

In Pennington’s last outing, he dropped a 10-round decision to 2016 U.S. Olympian Charles Conwell on June 8th at Madison Square Garden.

In eight-round bouts:

Nicolas Hernandez (9-4-1, 2 KOs) of Lebanon, PA takes on Terrance Williams (5-3-1, 1 KO) of Harrisburg, PA in a junior middleweight fight.

In six-round bouts:

Martino Jules (6-0) of Allentown, PA fights Michael Stoute (3-1) of Long Island, New York in a featherweight contest.

Jonathan Torres (5-0, 1 KO) of Bethlehem, PA takes on Kaylin Waites (1-3) of Dallas, TX in a bantamweight fight.

Rasheed Johnson (6-2, 2 KOs) of Willow Grove, PA mixes it up with Kashon Hutchinson (5-5 1 KO) of Reading PA in a welterweight fight.

In four-round bouts:

Khainell Wheeler of Bethlehem (2-0, 2 KOs) fights Juan Zapata (6-15-2, 4 KOs) of Bronx, NY in a super middleweight tussle.

Brandon Mullins (5-0, 2 KOs) of Newark, DE fights Brent Oren (1-1) of Harrisburg, PA in a middleweight fight.

Jose Lopez (0-1-1) of New York takes on Jerrod Miner (1-6-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia in a bantamweight contest

THERE WILL BE A PRESS CONFERENCE ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12TH IN THE BUCKS ROOM AT THE WIND CREEK BETHLEHEM BEGINNING AT 4 PM

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by King’s Promotions, are priced at $35,$50, $70 and $100, not including applicable service charges and taxes and are on sale now. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.

