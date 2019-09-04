Manny Pacquiao’s son Jimuel Pacquiao hits an early speed bump in his boxing career

I am the owner of Ringnews24 and the KO Boxing Forum. I love watching and talking boxing with fans, and members can find me on Ringnews24’s KO Boxing Forum. I enjoy interviewing boxers and watching old, new and classic fights.

Jimuel Pacquiao’s ambitions for being “ a chip off the old block” hit an early speed bump on Saturday evening when he lost a three-round amateur decision to unheralded Ken Danila in a Quezon City boxing gym. 18-year-old Jimuel was making his way in the unpaid 140-pound division, and had previously chalked up four wins against no losses. Danila entered with more experience and inflicted the first reverse of Manny Pacquiao’s son’s fledgling career.

Manny was no stranger to adversity during the embryonic stages of his own career. Now billed as an eight-division world champion, life was not always plain sailing for Pacman who is still competing at the very highest level, even in his 40th year. Manny turned pro in 1995 and raced to 11-0, with a string of knockouts, before getting KO’d in his 12th contest. Making flyweight was destroying him back in the late 90s and prompted a move up to super-bantamweight. That weight jump spearheaded his revival, led to an eventual move to America, which then saw him hook up with Freddie Roach and the rest, as they say, is history.

Speaking to the Manila Times, Jimuel Pacquiao vowed to “carry on boxing”. While the victor, Ken Danila, described his win as morale boosting for his career. Indeed it will be, given that Danuila is also three years younger than Pacquiao at only 15. Danila revealed the fact that Manny Pacquiao is his boxing idol.

Pacquiao Snr has been busy himself this week, as he launched his own crypto currency. More of a merchandising tool than anything else, the Filipino senator, singer and occasional boxer labelled it the “Pac” and will allow fans to buy Pacquiao products using the token instead of cash.

The rise in celebrity tokens has been inspired by the Asia-based GCOX Group. Celebrity investors in the project include the ex-football star Michael Owen. There can be no mention of Manny Pacquiao these days without his rival Floyd Mayweather’s name being inextricably linked. Mayweather also has previous form in the crypto currency realm. Floyd was on board with the Centra Tech company who created the ill-fated Centra Coin that collapsed and wound up being indicted on fraud charges.

Floyd has indulged in Japanese exhibition fights, pro-Saudi Arabia promotional videos, plus the endorsement of kebabs and double glazing windows since his retirement. Clearly the desire to cash-in on his star power remains strong.

As for Pacquiao, perhaps he can take some time out from any blockchain exploits to take his son on the pads and help him bounce back from his shock defeat.

