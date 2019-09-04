Tyson Fury’s dad John opens up about bare-knuckle days and £100,000 purses

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury’s father John Fury has revealed details of his bare-knuckle fighting days, including winning £100,000 in a single fight and wanting to kill his rivals.

‘Gypsy’ John Fury fought 13 pro bouts in the later 1980s and early 90s for a record of 8-4-1 (1) at heavyweight, but it was it was in the bare-knuckle arena where he really made his name.

“In 1992, I fought the ­so-called ­champion at the time, an Irishman whose name I can’t even remember, over in Ireland,” Fury, now 55, told the Daily Star.

See Also

“With stakes and everything, I came up over a hundred grand.”

John, who coached Tyson, 31, for much of his pro career, revealed the brutality of those early fights in his past.

“The fights I had were usually over within seconds,” Fury said.

“I weren’t an especially big puncher, but once I got going, I’d not stop swinging until they were out cold.

“I’d not come up for air. I just wanted to kill. I’d hit them with fists, elbows, head, teeth and feet until they dropped and give best [surrendered].

“If they didn’t, I’d kick their face off, it was up to them. Afterwards, shake hands and on to the next one.

“In my twenties I was a really ­formidable force.”

The former boxer’s legendary toughness has worked against him at times. In 2010 an 11-year feud came to an end when he partially blinded former friend Oathie Sykes at a car auction.

Fury served four years of an 11-year prison sentence for the assault.

The conviction has seen Fury barred from entering the US to watch his son Tyson fight.

“I’ve been a naughty boy and there is no point hiding it,” Fury admitted.

“I’m not allowed in the country.”

Read more articles about: John Fury, Tyson Fury

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.