Tyson Fury’s dad John opens up about bare-knuckle days and £100,000 purses
Tyson Fury’s father John Fury has revealed details of his bare-knuckle fighting days, including winning £100,000 in a single fight and wanting to kill his rivals.
‘Gypsy’ John Fury fought 13 pro bouts in the later 1980s and early 90s for a record of 8-4-1 (1) at heavyweight, but it was it was in the bare-knuckle arena where he really made his name.
“In 1992, I fought the so-called champion at the time, an Irishman whose name I can’t even remember, over in Ireland,” Fury, now 55, told the Daily Star.
“With stakes and everything, I came up over a hundred grand.”
John, who coached Tyson, 31, for much of his pro career, revealed the brutality of those early fights in his past.
“The fights I had were usually over within seconds,” Fury said.
“I weren’t an especially big puncher, but once I got going, I’d not stop swinging until they were out cold.
“I’d not come up for air. I just wanted to kill. I’d hit them with fists, elbows, head, teeth and feet until they dropped and give best [surrendered].
“If they didn’t, I’d kick their face off, it was up to them. Afterwards, shake hands and on to the next one.
“In my twenties I was a really formidable force.”
The former boxer’s legendary toughness has worked against him at times. In 2010 an 11-year feud came to an end when he partially blinded former friend Oathie Sykes at a car auction.
Fury served four years of an 11-year prison sentence for the assault.
The conviction has seen Fury barred from entering the US to watch his son Tyson fight.
“I’ve been a naughty boy and there is no point hiding it,” Fury admitted.
“I’m not allowed in the country.”
