Andy Ruiz Jr insists he is hungry to retain his titles

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr insists he has kept his challenger mentality ahead of his rematch against Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia on December 7.

The Mexican-American upset Joshua to claim the IBF, WBA and WBO championships at Madison Square Garden in New York in June, decking the Brit four times en route to a seventh round stoppage.

The heavyweight duo is in the midst of a three-city media tour with stage two just wrapping up in New York.

See Also

Ruiz Jr has been criticised from some quarters for enjoying his newfound fame and wealth, with some pundits questioning how seriously he is taking his first world championship defence.

“It’s the same from the last press conference, he’s focused and I’m focused,” Ruiz Jr told Sky Sports.

“People are saying that I’m not focused because I bought a little bit of jewellery, the material stuff that I always wanted.

“I’m still hungry, I still want to prove people wrong, everyone’s saying it was a lucky shot that beat him, AJ’s saying it was a shot from the gods.

“We’ll be in there with the same mentality, a lot of people are still doubting me. Only Joshua and my opponents know what I am like inside the ring.”

Ruiz Jr, 29, says he expects Joshua to be fit and focused for the rematch as he seeks his revenge.

“It’s all eyes on me right now. He wants his belts back, he’s going to have to fight hard, it won’t be an easy fight for either of us,” Ruiz Jr continued.

“I see it in his eyes, it’s giving me more motivation and confidence. December 7, the belts are in the air and the best man wins.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.