Azat Hovhannisyan v Franklin Manzanilla Official Weights

Hovhannisyan vs. Manzanilla is a 12-round super bantamweight fight presented by Golden Boy. The event is sponsored by Tecate “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING.” The fights take place Thursday, Sept. 5 at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. The event will be streamed live on RingTV.com and on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The series will also be available on regional sports networks around the nation. To see when and where the series is available in your area, click here.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and start at the fan-friendly price of $25. Tickets are available for purchase now at http://www.goldenboytickets.com/.

