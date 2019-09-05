Gennady Golovkin not waiting for third Canelo Alvarez fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn says Gennady Golovkin will not be waiting for a third shot at middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

The British promoter believes there are many other exciting options available to the Kazakh bomber at both 160 and 168-pounds.

Golovkin, 37, has signed a co-promotional deal with Hearn ahead of his next fight against Sergiy Derevyanchenko for the vacant IBF middleweight title at New York’s Madison Square Garden on October 5.

Alvarez meanwhile is targeting a move up in weight to face WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev, who is coming off an 11th round knockout of previously undefeated Brit Anthony Yarde in Russia last month.

“You’ve got to make your own moves and I think that’s what ourselves teaming up with Golovkin was doing,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “Not wondering or waiting on Canelo.

“Canelo is going to do his own thing. Canelo wants to fight Kovalev and he’s made that clear. I expect that fight to happen in November. Golovkin fights Derevyanchenko on October 5, and you just keep going.

“You’ve got Demetrius Andrade. I would love Demetrius Andrade to fight Golovkin or Canelo. We’ve got Billy Joe Saunders at 168 [lbs]. Has the ability to come back down to 160 [lbs]. Danny Jacobs is fighting at 168, but probably could still make 160. If those guys want to move up, you’ve got Callum Smith as well.

“I think the key in 2020 is get all those fights made. I would love to see Golovkin and Canelo, but ultimately Canelo will decide who he fights, and right now, Golovkin is not on that list frustratingly for us and DAZN and for fight fans, but Kovalev is still a really good fight. It’s a great test.

“Let’s see if they can both win in October and November.”

