Is Vasyl Lomachenko a Level Above Fighters like Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney, and Teofimo Lopez, or is he ripe for the picking at this point?

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

This past weekend marked another ring performance from one of boxing’s greats, Vasyl Lomachneko.

This time, Lomachenko was fighting in England for the first time, as he outpointed Luke Campbell for a unanimous decision to add the WBC lightweight title to his current collection, along with the WBA and WBO titles the Ukrainian still holds. Lomachenko had a little trouble in the first half of the fight, but dominated late, scoring a knockdown to seal the deal.

It looks like we can now see Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KO’s) soon fight for the IBF belt, as he would be looking to unify all four belts at lightweight. That belt is held by tough Ghanaian fighter Richard Commey (29-2, 26 KO’s), a very proven fighter in his own right. His punch, durability, and relentless style alone make things interesting.

See Also

It does look like we will see Commey first defend his title against unbeaten upstart Teofimo Lopez (14-0, 11 KO’s), who is undoubtedly one of the best prospects turned contenders in all the sport. Lopez became notable for his highlight-reel knockouts and post-victory celebrations. His fight with Commey figures to be must-see TV.

Lopez did struggle a bit in his July 19th eliminator win over Masayoshi Nakatani. The Japanese fighter landed some shots on Lopez and even lasted the full 12 rounds, as many criticized Lopez afterwards.

It poses the question as to whether a fighter like Lopez is ready for someone like not just Commey, but also Lomachenko at some point next year.

And, in general, you must wonder who is the fighter out there that will be Lomachenko’s downfall, and what division will it be at?

At lightweight, we have seen Lomachenko have to work harder against guys like Campbell, Jorge Linares, and Jose Pedraza to score victories than he was having at 126 and 130 pounds.

Devin Haney has emerged as a top contender for the WBC strap, and fights unbeaten Zaur Abdullaev on the 13th of this month. If he wins, expect him to also call for a fight with Lomachenko. Haney (22-0, 14 KO’s) is athletic, well-schooled, and full of confidence.

WBA junior lightweight champion Gervonta Davis has amazing power, and he too has had some words online with Lomachenko. Lomachenko vs. Davis would be amazing to see, but the promotional roadblocks of the sport could prevent such a fight from ever happening. For what it’s worth, Davis does appear to be moving up in weight for his next fight.

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum has mentioned that Lomachenko could go down to 130 and even 126 pounds if he must, as lightweight appears to be a big leap for him. Top Rank has several fighters in those two divisions, including Shakur Stevenson, Miguel Berchelt, Carl Farmpton, and Oscar Valdez.

It remains to be seen what direction Lomachneko goes. There is intrigue in staying at 135 pounds, as guys like Lopez, Haney, and Davis appear to be the future of the sport. Whether or not any of them would be ready for a guy like Lomachenko remains to be seen.

Read more articles about: Vasyl Lomachenko

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.