Mikey Garcia would be big underdog against Manny Pacquiao, but he still wants the fight

On March 16th, we saw something quite unfamiliar, as previously undefeated, four-division champion Mikey Garcia was dominated just outside of Dallas, Texas, in his fight against Errol Spence Jr.

Spence is the IBF welterweight champion, and Garcia had boldly moved up two weight classes to challenge him in a bid to win a belt in a fifth weight class. Garcia was clearly undersized and never seemed to get into the fight. But that doesn’t mean all is lost with his career, as he is now actively eyeing all return possibilities.

“We haven’t decided what we’re going to do, but what I’d like to do is make a fight before the end of the year and then look for a big fight,” said Garcia to ESPN Deportes recently.

Fair enough, but the name he called was quite interesting.

“With someone like Manny Pacquiao,” Garcia said. “I think that would be my goal, but there are many plans, interesting things to come, the loss to Spence did not close the doors for me at all.”

Pacquiao of course is coming off a big victory over Keith Thurman on July 20th, a fight in which he scored a first-round knockdown as well as winning a 12 round split decision. Pacquiao, at age 40, is still fast and explosive, and his championship mettle and experience make him a big threat at this point still.

For Garcia it’s about the comeback trial at this point. The Spence defeat was humbling but shouldn’t deter him from chasing big opportunities. There were rumors of him facing Danny Garcia, but those has since gone away.

Garcia, a free agent, has the option of choosing what promoter he can work with and which network he could fight on as well, whether it’s Premier Boxing Champions (FOX and SHOWTIME), Matchroom Boxing (DAZN), Top Rank (ESPN platforms), or Golden Boy (DAZN).

There are certainly some very big names out there for Garcia, it’s all about what is going through his mind at the moment.

If he were to fight Pacquaio, he would honestly go in as an underdog at this point. Size-wise, the two men are similar at this point, but you must wonder what Garcia can bring to the table that Pacquiao hasn’t seen before?

Pacquiao, on the other hand, has faced a long list of champions, and has more championship experience that pretty much any active fighter on the planet at this point. Could Garcia use his skills to deter Pacquiao or would the Filipino legend be too much?

Either way, expect something from Garcia soon.

“In the next few days we will say what we’re going to do,” said Garcia. “We know that good things are coming, personally I would not like to enter a contract for multiple fights, because I’d like to keep myself a free agent. It has worked for me so far. I feel good, but let’s see what happens. There are options on the table, and we will soon make a decision.”

