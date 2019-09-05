September 28th Is Only A Few Weeks Away! Who’s Team Are You On?

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

We are just a few weeks away from one of the biggest fight nights of the year and are excited to give the fans a chance to show on social media who’s team they are on! Courtesy of World Boxing Council and Premier Boxing Champions, we will be giving a pair of tickets for the Errol Spence vs. Shawn Porter fight at Staples Center, to a lucky fan, along with a WBC gift bag of goodies!

Rules:

1. Pick your team. (provide images available for download, tag your fighter Spence, Porter, Dirrell, Benavidez)

2. Caption: I am Team ____________, I want to be at Staples Center September 28th to support!

3. Hashtags : #SpencePorter #DirrellBenavidez #WBC #PBConFox

4. Make sure your Instagram profile is public

5. Tag @wbcboxing and @pbconfox

Winner will be chosen fight week September 24th.

About the fight:

David Benavidez will fight for the title that not too long ago belonged to him, the WBC World Super Middleweight Title Anthony Dirrell now holds. Shawn Porter will make his second WBC World Welterweight Title defense and try to unify against current IBF World Welterweight Champion Errol Spence Jr. Showcased on a Premier Boxing Champions on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View event Saturday, September 28 from STAPLES CENTER in Los Angeles. Get your tickets at AXS.com. Follow the hashtags for updates! #SpencePorter #DirrellBenavidez #PBConFOX

