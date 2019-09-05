Tureano Johnson puts world title ambitions on hold as he looks to help his native Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian

Chris Glover - Originally from Liverpool, now living in New York. Journalism and Politics Graduate from University of Strathclyde, Glasgow. Professional Boxer and PR Specialist at The Trinity Group.

Tureano Johnson recently dispatched of Jason Quigley in impressive fashion, smashing his way back into the world top 10 with most of the governing bodies.

The Bahamian was set to re-enter camp in Atlanta before heading to Team Havoc’s headquarters in Brooklyn, New York ahead of a potential world title eliminator in the latter end of 2019. These plans have been put on hold, however, as Johnson looks to help with the aid efforts in his native Bahamas which has left the country destroyed, something he has felt personally.

Johnson opened up about the effects of experiencing Hurricane Dorian first hand, “What his hurricane has done to the Bahamas is heartbreaking. At this moment my focus is helping use my influence to rebuild our beautiful country and I really hope the boxing community around the world can donate in whatever way they can to helping the relief effort in the Bahamas.

“I have seen my friends lose their homes, their business, their pets and even their lives due to this. I am devastated. I am grateful that I still have my family at this point. The damage on our house can be fixed fortunately but my concern is helping the Bahamas rebuild in any way I can.”

Johnson is due back in the ring at the latter end of the year against a top 10 opponent as he seeks out a shot at WBA champion Ryota Murata in 2020. However, due to the effects of Hurricane Dorian, this may not be as straight forward as initially seemed and Johnson discussed the complications that the catastrophic storm has caused to his career.

He said, “Initially I was due to head out for camp in Georgia this week then up to New York after that as I normally do. However, the hurricane hasn’t allowed me to do that. My team’s initial plan was to fight at the end of the year and look to force a fight with Murata in 2020 and I fully believe I would beat him.

“Unfortunately my reality now is to help the relief effort in the Bahamas. I love my country and helping my fellow Bahamian people is my priority and I plead with the boxing community and people the world over to join in the efforts to help the Bahamas rebuild itself.”

