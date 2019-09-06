Anthony Joshua says he wasn’t his real self in first Andy Ruiz fight

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and current unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. are presently finishing up a worldwide tour ahead of their big rematch on December 7th in Saudi Arabia.

It’s still shocking when thinking of Ruiz’s big upset over Joshua in their first fight. Ruiz was dropped in third round, only to rise from the canvas and eventually drop Joshua four times himself before finishing the fight in the seventh round.

There has been much fanfare that has come the way of Ruiz while Joshua has had to take much criticism from his end.

A nasty public feud with former champion Lennox Lewis hasn’t made things better, either.

So, you can tell by his comments this press tour that Joshua is ready to put the negativity behind him and focus on coming out victorious the second time around.

“Ok, you look at it like this; you get the win, you move on the to next,” Joshua told Fight Hub. “I lost, same mindset, I move on to the next. I’ve been in the ring with many a champions, former champions, and now I’m fighting another champion in Andy Ruiz, a good challenger, a good competitor, a good champion, an all-around athlete and I’m gonna go in there and handle business December 7th.”

Joshua has taken the time to watch the first fight and doesn’t believe that was the real him in the ring.

“Oh yeah, ‘cause it just doesn’t seem like the normal me in there,” said Joshua. “That’s why I just have to, you know, watch it with a bit of pain, you know what I mean? But I’m gonna have to watch it more and more as the weeks go on ‘cause that’s the fight I’m gonna analyze and study. I think that’s the best Ruiz that I would see and I’ve gotta correct my wrongs, man. Look at his rights, what he’s done well, look at what I done wrong. Get my rights to match his rights and go a little bit above and beyond.”

Joshua also anticipates some mistakes to be made by Ruiz.

“And I feel like when he makes his mistakes, ‘cause I know his level, anything beneath that I’ll be able to capitalize on in a heartbeat,” said Joshua.

One thing Joshua won’t do is reflect on the past.

“I don’t wanna say that because it’s easy to say that,” said Joshua. “It’s easy for me to be like ‘yeah, that’s right’ but you’ve got to look at it from every aspect and if I look at it from that aspect, yeah, there is that sense to it, to say ‘you know what, I have got a weight off my shoulders’, but I’m fighting to put that weight back on my shoulders in a crazy way. So what is this life? What is it all about?”

We’re now three months away. Let’s see what Joshua brings to the table come December 7th.

