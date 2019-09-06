Could Callum Smith face Billy Joe Saunders at Anfield in May?

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA super middleweight champion Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith 26-0 (19) has been linked to a mouth-watering clash with WBO counterpart Billy Joe Saunders 28-0 (13).

The fight would pit two undefeated British world titleholders and could potentially take place in the first half of 2020.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is set to meet Smith and his team next week to map out future fight.

See Also

“I’m due to meet him next Tuesday for a chat, and his team,” said Hearn to Sky Sports.

“We want to get him out in November, November 23rd in Liverpool. Run him out before 2020, just straight into the big fights.

“There’s a date and conversations going on with Liverpool football club for Anfield in May. That would be massive. That’s bucket list stuff for Callum Smith.

“He’s made good money, he’s won titles, but that’s the kind of event that he wants to get his teeth into and I will guarantee an Anfield fight in May or June next year.

“But he needs to get out, defend his title. John Ryder is the mandatory for that belt, so that’s a good British fight as well, if that can be made, and then move on into all the mega fights of 2020.”

The 29-year-old Smith scored a breakout win last September when he knocked out George Groves in seven rounds in Saudi Arabia to claim the WBA 168-pound title and win the inaugural season of the World Boxing Super Series.

Saunders recently moved up from middleweight to defeat Shefat Isufi in May to claim the vacant WBO super middleweight title. The 30-year-old previously held the WBO 160-pound title.

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.