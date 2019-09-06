Daniel Dubois is ready to feel the energy from gladiators colosseum

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

HEAVYWEIGHT boxing’s shining light Daniel Dubois feels he’s in a real-life Colosseum when he goes into battle at the Royal Albert Hall.

Dubois (12-0, 11KOs) challenges Ghana’s Ebenezer Tetteh (19-0, 16KOs) for the vacant Commonwealth heavyweight title on Friday October 27 at the famous venue that has stood since 1871.

Promoter Frank Warren believes the historic hall will become the sensational London prospect’s fighting home, following in the footsteps of heavyweight greats who have boxed there.

Dubois, 21, headlined at the London venue in March, and was inspired. Then he slaughtered Razvan Cojanu inside two rounds at the 135 foot domed venue, claiming the WBO European crown.

He has promised the same treatment for Tetteh adding: “You look up and it’s like a gladiators colosseum and you feel the energy.

“It’s real and it gives you a good feeling that you’re about to go out and handle business.

“It is a very good arena. When it’s packed out you feel the buzz of the crowd and it gives you energy.”

Dubois who beat Nathan Gorman to become British champion in his last fight is astonished to be following his idols who have fought at the atmospheric arena in Kensington, when he performs there for the second time in little more than six months.

Muhammad Ali boxed exhibition matches at the iconic venue in 1971 and 1979 in Farewell to London, the Magic of Ali.

British heavyweight greats Lennox Lewis, Frank Bruno, Henry Cooper, Joe Bugner, Don Cockell and Tommy Farr all boxed there.

And in 1968 Theotis Martin’s classic win against fellow American Thad Spencer is widely considered as one of the most exciting non-title heavyweight contests ever. Primo Carnera also boxed there six times.

Daniel Dubois headlines the bill when he meets Ghana’s Ebenezer Tetteh for the vacant Commonwealth heavyweight crown and there will be a world title clash involving WBO flyweight champion Nicola Adams, live on BT Sport.

The card will also feature WBO European super-featherweight champion Archie Sharp who makes his second title defence against Dublin’s Declan Geraghty.

Middleweight banger Denzel Bentley, heavyweight Jonathan Palata, lightweight Mohammad Bilal Ali and precocious bantamweight talent Dennis McCann are also in action.

Exciting prospects Lewis Edmondson, Eithan James and Sam Noakes all make their professional debuts.

Tickets for the September 27 bill at the Royal Albert Hall are available to purchase from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.royalalberthall.com. Prices £40, £50, £75, £100, £150 Ringside.

