Khan to Defend World Crown Against Rios in Bradford

Bradford’s four time, two division World Champion Tasif Khan returns to his home town this coming Saturday, where he is set to face Mexico’s Luis Alberto Rios at St Georges Hall on the 7th September in his first defence of the World Boxing Union (WBU) World Super Flyweight Crown he secured in Lagos, Nigeria via a third round knockout over Ghana’s Asamoah Wilson last December.

Khan (17-1-2), who is promoted by Prince Stanley Williams’ Pennsylvania and London based Monarch Events and Promotions, has stopped ten of his opponents, more importantly his last seven opponents which includes everyone he has fought for World Championship honours.

Rios (25-5-1) is tough and a big puncher with an impressive KO count, in his case seventeen.

Rios secured the Panamanian title on just his eighth fight, he then won both the Panamanian and WBA Fedalatin Minimum Weight titles on his next outing and followed that up on his next fight with WBO Latino Minimum weight title.

In 2012 he won the WBC Latino Light Flyweight title against Arnoldo Solano and then successfully defended it against Luis Carilio.

In 2013 he unsuccessfully challenged John Riel Casimero for the IBF World Light Flyweight title before successfully winning the WBC FECARBOX Flyweight title in 2014 and a year later added the Panamanian Flyweight title and then went on to win the WBC Latino Flyweight title but came up short when he fought Otto Games for the IBA World Bantamweight title last year.

Besides Khan-Rios World title fight, there are two further Championships fights this Saturday.

Nigeria’s Sule Olagbade defends his Super Welterweight WBU Super Welterweight World Crown against France’s Fouad El Massoudi and Australia based Nigerian King Davidson defends his WBU Interim Middleweight World title against Mexico’s Fernando Castaneda.

Supporting the three World Championship bouts Prince Stanley Williams has put together a seriously mouthwatering International undercard;

Ghana’s highly rated Cruiserweight Briamah Kamoko (30-1-0) is set for a ten round battle Royale with Hungary’s Ferenc Albert (27-16-0) and also boxing in the Cruiserweight division is Dubai’s Mohammad Ali Bayat Farid who goes toe-to-toe with Germany’s Rojhat Bilgetekin.

There are also two Heavyweight contests on the bill, Germany’s Rad Rashid against fellow German Hasan Kurnaz and Avni Selimi, also from Germany, against Lithuanian Tomas Vaicickas.

Tasif Khan versus Luis Alberto Rios for the World Boxing Union (WBU) World Super Flyweight Championship, headlines the Prince Stanley Williams’ Monarch Events and Promotions THE HOMECOMING, at St Georges Hall, Bridge Street, Bradford BD1 1JT on Saturday 7th September 2019.

The event, which is sponsored by Pearls Tearoom and Patisserie, Knight Ryder, Insane Air and Quantuma, will be streamed live on www.go-boxing.net from 7:30pm on Saturday 7th September.

Standard tickets priced £20.00, £25.00, £30.00 as well as VIP £60.00 and VIP Ringside £100.00 are available on-line at www.bradford-theatres.co.uk or by calling the Ticket-Line on 01274 432000 and also limited tickets will be available on the door.

